Reporters' Notebook: Jan. 6, 2023 – Silver lining

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to poet Khalil Gibran, born on this date in 1883, “Out of suffering have emerged the strongest souls; the most massive characters are seared with scars.”

. . .

WINTER WALK – Park naturalists will lead interpretive snowshoe hikes in Allegany State Park, with or without snow, at 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays, beginning next week and continuing through February. The first hike starts at Camp Allegany. Hikers should dress for the weather and bring a flashlight, water and a snack. Several pairs of snowshoes are available to borrow for free. To reserve a pair, call 716-354-6232 on the day of the hike. Further info is available at facebook.com/alleganystatepark.

. . .

CHURCH NOTE – Love in the Name of Christ of Greater Gowanda will celebrate the Feast of the Three Kings at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Collins Friends Meeting, 2345 Main St., Collins. Raffle baskets benefit El Buen Amigo. All are welcome.

. . .

HOME FINDERS – The Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services will host an open house next Thursday evening for people who would like to become foster parents. An in-person session will be held at 5 p.m. at Park United Methodist Church, 25 Maple Ave., Cassadaga, followed by a virtual session online at 7 p.m. Preregistration is required. For more info, call Sara Johnson at 716-661-8043, email johnsons@chqgov.com or visit chqhhs.com.

. . .

SHAPING UP – The City of Buffalo is offering a free swim strengthening course for youth aged 16 to 21 to help them get ready to be certified as lifeguards. Classes are held from 4 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday this month in the Cazenovia Pool on Abbott Road across from Mercy Hospital. For more info, call the Parks Pools Office at 716-851-5998.

. . .

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Keith McShea, Megan Schumacher, Nino Tempo, Donna Boyd, Ezra N. Rich, Barb Scholey, Dylan Empric, Scott Enser, Doris Collins, Ken Smerka, Meredith McEwan, Sue Walczak, Nicholas Holstein and Umberto Guzzo.

AND SATURDAY – Vince Pesce, Lori Mik, Morris Titanic, Dick Munschauer, Nicole Thomasulo, Diane Buenafe, Gerry Koelher, Kate Carver, Donald E. Morrow Sr., Jim Krueger, Butch Graham, Allie Freeman, Kenneth “Kappy” Parker, Eloise Zoyhofski and John Blewis Jr.

AND SUNDAY – Karen McMahon, Laurie Dean Torrell, Ted Steinberg, Marie Hall Mullen, Alex Pavlovic, Lou Pennella, Suzanne Trautwein, Dustin Robert “D-man” Rajczak, Judy Bisantz, Myra Jean McGrier, Matthew Kuczmarski, Michael Romance, John Campany, Julie Braunscheidel, Thomas Reich Sr., Sister Mary Paul Baczkowski and Molly Waite.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.