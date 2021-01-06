Reporters' Notebook: Jan. 6, 2021 – The full life

OLAF FUB SEZ: A suggestion from poet and artist Khalil Gibran, born on this date in 1883, “Love one another, but make not a bond of love: Let it rather be a moving sea between the shores of your souls.”

. . .

GROWING UP – Cornell Cooperative Extension of Erie County is inviting young people aged 13 to 18 in Erie County to become 4-H Teen Ambassadors.

Last year Teen Ambassadors met the challenge of the pandemic by learning how to grow vegetables at home, many of them for the first time, and donating them to local food pantries.

This year there will be another food project that will bring the community together and give teens a chance to earn service hours. Applications can be found at erie.cce.cornell.edu/4-h-youth-development.

. . .

CENTURY MARK – Celebrating her 100th birthday Thursday with her family and friends on Zoom is violinist Jeannette Korris Schonfeld, who played with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra and taught music in the West Seneca schools.