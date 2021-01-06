Reporters' Notebook: Jan. 6, 2021 – The full life

OLAF FUB SEZ: A suggestion from poet and artist Khalil Gibran, born on this date in 1883, “Love one another, but make not a bond of love: Let it rather be a moving sea between the shores of your souls.”
GROWING UP – Cornell Cooperative Extension of Erie County is inviting young people aged 13 to 18 in Erie County to become 4-H Teen Ambassadors.
Last year Teen Ambassadors met the challenge of the pandemic by learning how to grow vegetables at home, many of them for the first time, and donating them to local food pantries.
This year there will be another food project that will bring the community together and give teens a chance to earn service hours. Applications can be found at erie.cce.cornell.edu/4-h-youth-development.
CENTURY MARK – Celebrating her 100th birthday Thursday with her family and friends on Zoom is violinist Jeannette Korris Schonfeld, who played with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra and taught music in the West Seneca schools.
Born in Buffalo to immigrant parents, she grew up over their store on William Street and was concertmaster of the orchestra at Hutchinson Central High School. She attended the Eastman School of Music on scholarship and taught violin to students in the Rochester schools.
When the family of a student invited her to their home for the holidays, she met Seymour Schonfeld, who was on leave from the Army, and they were married in 1944.
After 20 years as an Army family, they returned to Buffalo and she earned a master’s degree in music education from the University at Buffalo. Her husband, who became a stockbroker, died in 1990.
The mother of three sons and grandmother of four, she has performed with community orchestras and continues to play for friends and family.
