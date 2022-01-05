Reporters' Notebook: Jan. 5, 2022 – It all adds up

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to former German Chancellor Konrad Adenauer, born on this date in 1876, “History is the sum total of things that could have been avoided.”
FIRED UP – Greeting the new year with his third self-published book is Evan Witmer, who arrived in Buffalo six months ago and does tech transfer at the University at Buffalo. “How to Burn This Book” is a collection of 10 fantasy stories he has posted during the past year on his website, oddstories.com.
Each story ends with a fictitious critic arguing why it should ripped out and tossed into a fire. Stories include “Zantar,” in which Tarzan meets aliens, and “The Pimp That Slapped the Ripper,” which Witmer says “is self-explanatory.”
I YAM WHAT I YAM – New York City-based artist Erik Hanson, who paintings are part of the exhibition, “Party’s Over,” at Rivalry Projects, will give a talk about his work at 11 a.m. Saturday in the gallery at 106 College St. in Allentown. Hanson’s paintings explore issues of masculinity in the adversarial relationship of the cartoon characters Popeye and Bluto. For more info, visit rivalryprojects.com.
HIT THE TRAIL – The first of this season’s guided two-hour winter hikes will be held Saturday in Genesee County Park & Forest, 11095 Bethany Center Road, East Bethany. Stepping off at 1 p.m. from the park’s Interpretive Nature Center will be a Winter Wonderland Hike. Beginning at 7 p.m. for those 18 and over is a Winter Fun Night Hike.
Snowshoe rental is included in the fees for both hikes – $5 per person, $15 max per family. Or bring your own. Snowshoeing lesson provided. Pre-registration is required. These hikes will be offered again Feb. 12. Private guided group hikes also are available on Saturdays for the next two months. Snowshoes can be rented Thursday to Sunday through March, weather permitting. For info and registration, call 585-344-1122.
