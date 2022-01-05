Reporters' Notebook: Jan. 5, 2022 – It all adds up

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to former German Chancellor Konrad Adenauer, born on this date in 1876, “History is the sum total of things that could have been avoided.”

. . .

FIRED UP – Greeting the new year with his third self-published book is Evan Witmer, who arrived in Buffalo six months ago and does tech transfer at the University at Buffalo. “How to Burn This Book” is a collection of 10 fantasy stories he has posted during the past year on his website, oddstories.com.

Each story ends with a fictitious critic arguing why it should ripped out and tossed into a fire. Stories include “Zantar,” in which Tarzan meets aliens, and “The Pimp That Slapped the Ripper,” which Witmer says “is self-explanatory.”

. . .