Reporters' Notebook: Jan. 4, 2023 – Clocking in

OLAF FUB SEZ: A thought for the new year from the developer of stenographic shorthand, Sir Isaac Pitman, born on this date in 1813, “Well-arranged time is the surest mark of a well-arranged mind.”

. . .

TAKE THE LEAD – An information session for Explore Buffalo’s 2023 docent training class will be held on Zoom at 6 p.m. Thursday. The class begins in February. Docents lead more than 1,000 tours per year for visitors, students and other local residents. Applications are due Jan. 20. For more info and to sign up for the session, visit explorebuffalo.org.

. . .

SING OUT – The Buffalo Gay Men’s Chorus will hold auditions for new members at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Niagara Frontier Post 1041, American Legion, 533 Amherst St. All tenors, baritones and basses welcome. First rehearsal for the spring concert series follows at 7. Rehearsals will continue every Tuesday. For more info, email director@thebgmc.org.

. . .

SHADY GLADES – Peggy Koppman, master gardener and a docent at the Buffalo & Erie County Botanical Gardens, will give a presentation on the many plants that can be grown in shady gardens at the next meeting of the Kenmore Garden Club at 10 a.m. next Tuesday in Kenmore United Methodist Church, 32 Landers Road, Kenmore. New members welcome. For more info, call Julie Furminger at 716-833-3899.

. . .

WRITING UP – Dog Ears Bookstore and Cafe, 688 Abbott Road, will host a new six-week session of the Adult Writers’ Workshop beginning at 6 p.m. Jan. 26 and continuing through March 2. All who participate will present current writing that will be gently critiqued. Cost is $75 for all six meetings, refreshments included. For more info and to register, call the bookstore at 716-823-2665 or email John Schreier at jmarkschrei@aol.com.

. . .

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Ann Marie Cusella, Pat Donovan, Lisa Flynn Burton, Catherine Hetzler, Dr. Martin Barron, Kara Navratil, Hazel Sweet, John Gunning, Betty M. Divito, Matthew Vacanti, Katie Wojcik, Mike Weidmann, Mike Riordan, Kathleen Badding, Michele Sobczyk, Isabelle Park, Avery Gorman, Carter Gorman, Marrcia Kazmierczak and Rosemary Bova.

AND THURSDAY – Michael Grier, Curt Hallis, Lillie Wiley-Upshaw, Judy Thielman, Raymond Zientara, Zemgus Girgensons, Janice K. Koch, Melvin P. Whipkey, Adrianne Ulrich, Tom "Kinsey" Koza, Seamus Kilmurray, Ann Wojcik, Tracey Thauer, Tina Weisedel, Janice Fornasiero, John Chauby, Joe Wachowiak and Caleb Lorefice.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.