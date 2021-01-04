Reporters' Notebook: Jan. 4, 2021 – Keys to success

OLAF FUB SEZ: An end-of-the-regular-season thought from the NFL’s winningest coach, Don Shula, born on this date in 1930, “Sure, luck means a lot in football. Not having a good quarterback is bad luck.”
. . .
CARRYING THE TORCH – Lucy Connery, executive director of the Wellness Institute of Greater Buffalo and WNY, is guest speaker at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the free Imagine lecture series on Zoom.
Her topic is “Remembering Phil Haberstro and Building Upon His Community Wellness Legacy.” Haberstro, who founded the Wellness Institute, died in November. To link to the program, visit us02web.zoom.us/j/85839766406.
. . .
MIND OVER MATTER – Dr. Lisa Napora, co-founder and director of the Mindfulness Alliance, is guest speaker Wednesday for the monthly meeting on Zoom of the Buffalo Niagara Chapter of NYS Women Inc. Her presentation, “Mindfulness: New Beginnings, New Year,” will offer advice to help cope with the stresses of the Covid era.
The session, which begins at 6:30 p.m. after virtual networking at 6:15, is free and open to everyone. To get the Zoom link, register online at bncwomeninc.org.
. . .
BEAT THE BUGS – Cornell Cooperative Extension’s Southwest New York Dairy, Livestock and Field Crops Program will offer a pair of virtual training sessions next week on the application of pesticides in farming.
The two-hour sessions will take place at 9 a.m. Jan. 12 and 11 a.m. Jan. 14. Cost is $20. To register, visit swnydlfc.cce.cornell.edu. For more info, call Josh Putnam at 490-5572 or email jap473@cornell.edu.
The sessions also offer credits for those who need credits to be recertified for use pesticides. Growers whose licenses expired between November 2019 and November 23, 2020, will need to obtain the required credits and renew their licenses by Feb. 23.
. . .
