Reporters' Notebook: Jan. 4, 2021 – Keys to success

OLAF FUB SEZ: An end-of-the-regular-season thought from the NFL’s winningest coach, Don Shula, born on this date in 1930, “Sure, luck means a lot in football. Not having a good quarterback is bad luck.”

CARRYING THE TORCH – Lucy Connery, executive director of the Wellness Institute of Greater Buffalo and WNY, is guest speaker at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the free Imagine lecture series on Zoom.

Her topic is “Remembering Phil Haberstro and Building Upon His Community Wellness Legacy.” Haberstro, who founded the Wellness Institute, died in November. To link to the program, visit us02web.zoom.us/j/85839766406.

MIND OVER MATTER – Dr. Lisa Napora, co-founder and director of the Mindfulness Alliance, is guest speaker Wednesday for the monthly meeting on Zoom of the Buffalo Niagara Chapter of NYS Women Inc. Her presentation, “Mindfulness: New Beginnings, New Year,” will offer advice to help cope with the stresses of the Covid era.