Reporters' Notebook: Jan. 31, 2022 – Trying the knot

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to comedian Eddie Cantor, born on this date in 1892, “Marriage is an attempt to solve problems together which you didn’t even have when you were on your own.”
TAKE THE LEAD – Want to introduce people to the architectural treasures of Western New York? Explore Buffalo will hold an information session at 6 p.m. today on Zoom for new docents to lead tours of landmarks and neighborhoods. No experience is required. Classes on Zoom and in-person begin Feb. 26. For more info, visit explorebuffalo.org/docent-training.
WARM THOUGHTS – Niagara Pride will be holding its second annual Winter Sock Drive to benefit the homeless from Tuesday through March 5. Donations of new socks, undergarments, T-shirts and personal care items con be dropped off at the Learning Commons Entryway at Niagara County Community College, at 130 Capen Hall on the University at Buffalo North Campus in Amherst, and at Wilson Lakeside Market, 337 Lake St., Wilson. Items also will be accepted from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays from Feb. 11 to March 4 at Niagara Pride Offices in St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 140 Rainbow Blvd., Niagara Falls. For more info, call 716-298-7656 or email info@niagarapride.org.
WINNERS WANTED – Danceability, a non-profit dance studio serving dancers all over Western New York aged 3 to 72 with special needs, kicks off its first virtual auction at 8 a.m. Tuesday. Bidding continues through Feb. 10 and prizes can be picked up at the studio at 2365 George Urban Blvd., Depew, on Feb. 12. For info and to bid, visit danceabilityinc.org.
BUILDING LEGACY – SUNY professor emeritus and architectural historian Frank Kowsky is guest speaker in the free online IMAGINE lecture series on Zoom at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. His topic will be “The Henry-Russell Hitchcock Text in ‘Buffalo Architecture: A Guide.’” To log in, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89266875068.
