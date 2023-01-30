Reporters' Notebook: Jan. 30, 2023 – Measuring up

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to our 32nd President, Franklin D. Roosevelt, born on this date in 1882, “The test of our progress is not whether we add more to the abundance of those who have much; it is whether we provide enough for those who have too little.”

. . .

MAKING HISTORY – White House correspondent April Ryan is the featured speaker in Niagara University’s annual celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the Russell J. Salvatore Dining Commons. It is free and open to the public.

Canisius College will honor the legacy of Dr. King with a free screening of the award-winning documentary, “100 Years from Mississippi,” at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Regis Room of the Richard E. Winter ‘42 Student Center. The film is written and directed by Buffalo native and 1971 Canisius alumnus Tarabu Betserai Kirkland. All are welcome.

“The Power of Voting: Why YOU Should Vote” is the theme of presentation by Jasiah Jackson at 7 p.m. Wednesday as the Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center, 825 Depot Ave. West, Niagara Falls, kicks off Black History Month. Also available online. Tickets are $8. For more info, visit niagarafallsundergroundrailroad.org.

. . .

TALKING POINTS – Stephanie Tisdale, a senior vice president and strategic initiatives expert at M&T Bank, and John “JD” Hartman from the Western New York Sustainable Business Roundtable are speakers in the free online IMAGINE lecture series at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Find the Zoom link at us02web.zoom.us/j/84931595921.

The Orchard Park Garden Club will feature a presentation by member Terry Skura on unusual herbs such as winter savory and shiso at its next meeting at 11:30 a.m. Thursday in St. John’s Lutheran Church, 4536 S. Buffalo Road, Orchard Park. Guests welcome. For info, call Diana Szczepanski at 716-674-8970.

. . .

MARK THE DATE – The University at Buffalo Women’s Club hosts a fundraising dinner from 6 to 9 p.m. next Sunday in the Golden Duck Restaurant, 1840 Maple Road, Amherst. Cost is $47. Proceeds benefit the Grace Capen Academic Awards Program. For info and reservations, call 716-633-5932 or 716-689-7804.

. . .

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Carl Emerling, Caroline Mallonee, Alexis Becker, Edward J. F. Draves, Michelle Kempf, Nathan Staddon, Dorothy Makula, Frank Romance, Marshall Holton, Craig McCabe, Sister Mary Kenneth Mondrala, Father Bart Lipiec, Kali Graham, Sara Ruszczyk, Anne Gilhooly, Shannon Nixon, Lenny Licata, Rob Ruettimann, Tony Peters, Bob Safe, Doug DiTondo, Zachary Bohen, Dr. Jitendra Sanghvi, Dan Foss, Lisa Pukalo, Claudia Rabstein Whalen and Debbie Keresztes.

AND TUESDAY – Marilyn Sultz, Allen Beroza, Warren Todd Colville, Stuart L. Harper, Stuart Angert, Joyce Block, Molly Joyce, Paul Makowski, Cynthia Fasla, Barb Brader, Alice E. Williams, Matthew McGowan, Riley Mitchell, Joann Viapiano, Cindy Podkulski, Paul Rosplochowski, Annie Williams, Rose Kowal, Somer Rae Rodriguez, Warren Simle, Danny Block and Cheryl M. Jennings.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.