Reporters' Notebook: Jan. 3, 2022 – Wise to the world

TIME TO SHARE – Today marks the start of a month-long food drive sponsored by the West Seneca Chamber of Commerce. Donations benefit food pantries in West Seneca and neighboring communities.
Non-perishable food items and personal care products can be dropped off at the Chamber office in the West Seneca Community Center and Library, 1300 Union Road, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday to Friday. Cash donations also are welcome.
Drop-offs also can be made in West Seneca at Armstrong’s Barber Shop, 2852 Seneca St.; Geico Local Office West Seneca, 1102 Union Road; Rusty Nickel Brewing Co., 4350 Seneca St.; and Western New York Federal Credit Union, 1937 Union Road.
Every donor will be entered into a raffle for a chance to win West Seneca-themed products. For more info and to arrange pick-up for larger donations, call 716-674-4900.
HEAT WAVE – Chili chefs are invited to compete in the annual Chili Cook Off hosted by Ten Lives Club Cat Adoption Group on Jan. 23 in the Lake Erie Italian Club in Lackawanna.
There is no cost to enter and all kinds of chili are eligible. All entrants will receive a small gift. Cash prizes and trophies will be awarded to those getting the most votes from the public. For more info and to sign up, call 716-646-5577, ext. 7, or visit tenlivesclub.com.
HOME AGAIN – The Randolph Mammoth, one of the most complete mammoth specimens found in New York State, has returned to the Cattaraugus County Museum in the Stone House, 9824 Route 16, Machias.
Unearthed in 1934 by workmen digging a pond at the State Fish Hatchery in Randolph, the mammoth’s massive skull and tusks were on display at the State Museum in Albany for decades.
Now it is part of a new fossil exhibit that also features items loaned from the State Museum and the Buffalo Museum of Science. The museum is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday. For more info, call 716-353-8200 or visit cattco.org/musuem.
