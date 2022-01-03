Reporters' Notebook: Jan. 3, 2022 – Wise to the world

There is no cost to enter and all kinds of chili are eligible. All entrants will receive a small gift. Cash prizes and trophies will be awarded to those getting the most votes from the public. For more info and to sign up, call 716-646-5577, ext. 7, or visit tenlivesclub.com.

HOME AGAIN – The Randolph Mammoth, one of the most complete mammoth specimens found in New York State, has returned to the Cattaraugus County Museum in the Stone House, 9824 Route 16, Machias.

Unearthed in 1934 by workmen digging a pond at the State Fish Hatchery in Randolph, the mammoth’s massive skull and tusks were on display at the State Museum in Albany for decades.

Now it is part of a new fossil exhibit that also features items loaned from the State Museum and the Buffalo Museum of Science. The museum is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday. For more info, call 716-353-8200 or visit cattco.org/musuem.

