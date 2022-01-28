Reporters' Notebook: Jan. 28, 2022 – Making sense

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to the second prime minister of Canada, Alexander Mackenzie, born on this date in 1822, “Logic sometimes has very little to do with political action.”

. . .

THAT TIME AGAIN – The Northwest Buffalo Community Center, 155 Lawn Ave. at Military Road, is offering free preparation of state and federal tax returns along with electronic filing. For an appointment, call 211. For more info, visit FreeTaxBuffalo.com.

. . .

DINNER CALL – Fourteen Holy Helpers Church, West Seneca, is offering a Polish Platter dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday as part of their Snowball Fest with two types of Polish sausage, two kinds of pierogi and sweet and sour cabbage. Dinners are $15, take-out only. Order in advance by visiting 14hh.org. For other info, email snowball@14hh.org.

. . .