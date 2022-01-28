Reporters' Notebook: Jan. 28, 2022 – Making sense

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to the second prime minister of Canada, Alexander Mackenzie, born on this date in 1822, “Logic sometimes has very little to do with political action.”
. . .
THAT TIME AGAIN – The Northwest Buffalo Community Center, 155 Lawn Ave. at Military Road, is offering free preparation of state and federal tax returns along with electronic filing. For an appointment, call 211. For more info, visit FreeTaxBuffalo.com.
. . .
DINNER CALL – Fourteen Holy Helpers Church, West Seneca, is offering a Polish Platter dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday as part of their Snowball Fest with two types of Polish sausage, two kinds of pierogi and sweet and sour cabbage. Dinners are $15, take-out only. Order in advance by visiting 14hh.org. For other info, email snowball@14hh.org.
. . .
BE AN INSIDER – Burchfield Penney Art Center at SUNY Buffalo State is looking for volunteers to become docents and lead tours of the museum. Docents attend training sessions for 15 weeks on Wednesdays, then take part in the program for a full year, volunteering for at least two hours a month. No previous training is required. Deadline for applications is next Friday. For more info, visit burchfieldpenney.org/support or call Mary Kozub at 716-878-3156 or email kozubmm@buffalostate.edu.
. . .
HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Stanton Hudson, Garaud MacTaggart, Anna Whistler, Danielle Dubois, Nick Ciaverella, Andy Mayqueen, Valerie Pankiewicz, Craig Zakrzewski, Phyllis Salerno, Travis Blair, Anna Battaglia, Ellen Gwitt, Brett Williams, Beth Cheney, Jeff “Chewy” Kurczewski, Colton Owczarzak, Tara Wdzieczny, Adam Hammer and Gemma Chase.
AND SATURDAY – Roger Mueller, Patty Porter, Kristie Anne Laettner, Laura Kamela, Dan “Cow” Caufield, Roselyn Jeffords, Christine Schifferli, Joe Cristofanilli, Lucy McCarthy, Roberta Roma, Giovanni Mangino, Sandra Beutler, Keith Bovanizer, Rich Podkulski, Wayne Kusienski, Sienna McCabe, Sister Mary Barbara Amrowicz, Lucas Forney, Elwyn Brown, Kara Brown, Kristin Recktenwalt, Carolyn Dorigo, Rolfe Porter, Lincoln Charles Davidow and Colleen Maloney-Berman.
AND SUNDAY – Carl Emerling, Caroline Mallonee, Alexis Becker, Claudia Rabstein, Eileen Smith Tomaka, Rheanna Bain, Kali Graham, Bob Safe, Doug DiTondo, Father Bart Lipiec, Staci Kenline, Michelle Kempf, Nathan Staddon, Craig McCabe, Sister Mary Kenneth Mondrala, Rob Ruettimann, Frank Romance, Sara Ruszczyk, Anne Gilhooly, Tony Peters, Rose Mary Kowal, Dorothy Makula, Debbie Keresztes, Art Jayes, Dr. Jitendra Sanghvi, Shannon Nixon and Leonard Licata.
To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.