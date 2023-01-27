Reporters' Notebook: Jan. 27, 2023 – Magic moment

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, born on this date in 1756, “To talk well and eloquently is a very great art, but an equally great one is to know the right moment to stop.

. . .

TAKE A BREAK – Music from Uncut Stones, Dana Eric Misenheimer and Bob Smith is featured from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Christian Coffeehouse at Knox Church, 2295 Elmwood Ave., Kenmore. There’s free coffee, snacks and a drawing for door prizes. All are welcome. For more info, email 63BarbSmith@gmail.com or visit knoxepc.com.

. . .

SETTLING IN – The experiences of refugees in the U.S. and Western New York are the topic of a movie and conversation at 6 p.m. Monday in Journey’s End Refugee Services, Suite 530 in the Tri-Main Center, 2495 Main St. A short documentary film, “I Come From Away: An Immigrant in Maine,” will be followed by a discussion led by Journey’s End’s Kathy Spillman, who also is curator of the WNY Refugee Film Festival. Free, but registration required. Visit lwvbn.org.

. . .

TAKE THE LEAD – Volunteers with a love of history are invited to become docents for the upcoming season at the Hull Family Home and Farmstead in Lancaster. People who are available to guide students on school field trips are especially needed. Training will take place at the site, 5972 Genesee St., from 1 to 4 p.m. March 19 and April 2. For more info, call Suzanne Jacobs at 716-681-5494 or email sjacobs@hullfamilyhome.org.

. . .

OOPS! – Wrong address in Wednesday’s column for the defensive driving class being offered Feb. 4. It’s at the Metro Roberts Real Estate office at 861 Abbott Road in South Buffalo. For info, call Donna Jeffers at 716-868-8266.

. . .

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Juanita Tillmon, Nomiki Konst, Dr. Phil Glick, Barb Jakubowski, Louis DiPasqua Jr., Donna Dudek, Denise Herkey Jarosch, Maria Clare, Rebecca Sokolowski, Sarah Burdick, Bert Gustafson, Lillian Colpoys, Luke Colpoys, Dan Klein, Dan Wolf, Kelsey Kalamata, Margaret Diez, Mario Pratts and Travis Blair.

AND SATURDAY – Stanton Hudson, Garaud MacTaggart, Anna Whistler, Anna Battaglia, Phyllis Salerno, Craig Zakrzewski, Valerie Pankiewicz, Brett Williams, Beth Cheney, Gemma Chase, Art McCabe, Andrew D. MacQueen and Kathy Janulewicz.

AND SUNDAY – Patty Porter, Samantha Chambers Zimmerman, Wayne Kusienski, Roberta Roma, Kayla Martinez, Rolfe Porter, Sienna McCabe, Sister Mary Barbara Amrozowicz, Lucy McCarthy, Giovanni Mangino, Roselyn Jeffords, Lucas Forney, Elwyn Brown, Kara Brown, Kristin Recktenwalt, Richie Podkulski, Timothy J. Sessanna, Khan Harlock, Michelle Spagna and Lincoln Charles Davidow.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.