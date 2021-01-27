Reporters' Notebook: Jan 27, 2021 – Digging deep

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to the great composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, born on this date in 1756, “The music is not in the notes, but in the silence between.”

. . .

GIVE AND RECEIVE – Every donor to the food drive currently under way at the West Seneca Chamber of Commerce will get a thank-you gift – two of the Chamber’s reusable $10 discount cards for purchases at 20 local shops, restaurants and services. All donors also will be entered into a raffle.

Non-perishable food items can be brought to the Chamber office in the West Seneca Community Center and Library, 1300 Union Road, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. today through Friday. For large donations, pickups can be arranged by calling 674-4900.

. . .

COPING WITH COVID – All are welcome to join a free online meeting of the Buffalo Niagara Chapter of NYS Women Inc. next Wednesday evening, when interactive Zoom breakout sessions will be held to discuss “How are you engaging with other people during Covid-19?”