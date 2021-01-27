Reporters' Notebook: Jan 27, 2021 – Digging deep

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to the great composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, born on this date in 1756, “The music is not in the notes, but in the silence between.”
. . .
GIVE AND RECEIVE – Every donor to the food drive currently under way at the West Seneca Chamber of Commerce will get a thank-you gift – two of the Chamber’s reusable $10 discount cards for purchases at 20 local shops, restaurants and services. All donors also will be entered into a raffle.
Non-perishable food items can be brought to the Chamber office in the West Seneca Community Center and Library, 1300 Union Road, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. today through Friday. For large donations, pickups can be arranged by calling 674-4900.
. . .
COPING WITH COVID – All are welcome to join a free online meeting of the Buffalo Niagara Chapter of NYS Women Inc. next Wednesday evening, when interactive Zoom breakout sessions will be held to discuss “How are you engaging with other people during Covid-19?”
Sessions will discuss challenges in professional life, finding joy and what Covid has taught us. Virtual networking starts at 6:15 p.m. To register, visit bncwomeninc.org.
. . .
TRUE HEARTS – Show your love with a custom portrait with your sweetheart or family for Valentine’s Day. The Kenan Center in Lockport has set up a Valentine room in its art gallery and arranged for Sara Heidinger Photography from Buffalo to come in to do a pop-up photo studio from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Cost is $100 and includes a 20-minute session, access to a link to view all photos taken and five downloadable high-resolution images, with more available for purchase.
Proceeds support arts, education and recreational programming at the Kenan Center. Reservations must be made in advance. Call 433-2617.
. . .
HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Charlie “The Gar” Garfinkel, Juanita Tillmon, Nomiki Konst, Dr. Phil Glick, Maria Clare, Denise H. Jarosz, Donna Dudek, Zachary Bohen, Barb Jakubowski, Sarah Burdick, Bert Gustafson, Janice Jay, Rebecca Sokolowski, James Michalski, Linda Evans, Donna Benson, Dan Wolf, Dan Klein, Kelsey Kalamata and Margaret Diez.
AND THURSDAY – Danielle Dubois, Andy Mayqueen, Stanton Hudson, Garaud MacTaggart, Anna Whistler, Craig Zakrzewski, Phyllis Salerno, Ellen Gwitt, Kathie Flynn, Valerie Pankiewicz, Anna Battaglia, Beth Cheney, Brett Williams, Rick Cordero, Nicholas Ciavarella, Sister Barbara Amrozowicz, Art McCabe, Gemma Chase, Tara Wdzieczny, Adam Hammer and Greg M. Danieu.
To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.