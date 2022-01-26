Reporters' Notebook; Jan. 26, 2022 – Sizing things up

OLAF FUB SEZ: Advice from actor Paul Newman, born on this date in 1925, “If you’re playing a poker game and you look around the table and can’t tell who the sucker is, it’s you.”

. . .

NIAGARA’S FINEST – Military historian Edward Jackson, commander of Lake Ontario Post 313, Veterans of Foreign Wars, in Youngstown, is guest speaker at the monthly meeting of the Historical Association of Lewiston at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Lutheran Church of the Messiah Fellowship Hall, 915 Oneida St., Lewiston.

His topic will be “The Men of Company M,” a Civil War unit from Niagara County that served in many major battles and campaigns, including Gettysburg, Antietam and Sherman’s March to the Sea. Admission is free. All are welcome. Facial coverings required.

. . .