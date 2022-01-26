Reporters' Notebook; Jan. 26, 2022 – Sizing things up

OLAF FUB SEZ: Advice from actor Paul Newman, born on this date in 1925, “If you’re playing a poker game and you look around the table and can’t tell who the sucker is, it’s you.”
NIAGARA’S FINEST – Military historian Edward Jackson, commander of Lake Ontario Post 313, Veterans of Foreign Wars, in Youngstown, is guest speaker at the monthly meeting of the Historical Association of Lewiston at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Lutheran Church of the Messiah Fellowship Hall, 915 Oneida St., Lewiston.
His topic will be “The Men of Company M,” a Civil War unit from Niagara County that served in many major battles and campaigns, including Gettysburg, Antietam and Sherman’s March to the Sea. Admission is free. All are welcome. Facial coverings required.
GETTING A RAISE – $50,000 is the new maximum signing bonus offered by the U.S. Army for those who enlist for active duty, $10,000 more than before. Amount depends on several factors, including skills, length of enlistment and which specialty is chosen. For more info, visit goarmy.com.
REUNION ALERT – The Niagara-Wheatfield High School Reunion Committee will hold its next picnic Aug. 21 for all graduates up through the Class of 1972 on Aug. 21 outside Gratwick Hose Fire Company, 110 Ward Road, North Tonawanda. Info will be mailed in May. Questions? Call Vicky Wienke at 716-823-0012.
SUMMER PLANS – The Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts, postponed for the past two years because of the pandemic, plans to return the Elmwood Village Aug. 27 and 28 and is looking for artists, craftspeople, musicians, dancers, puppeteers, food vendors, nonprofit organizations and volunteers.
For info and to sign up, visit elmwoodartfest.org/2022-applications. Those who applied in 2020 and 2021 and did not request a fee refund will not need to apply again.
