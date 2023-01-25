Reporters' Notebook: Jan. 25, 2023 – Counting blessings

OLAF FUB SEZ: A benediction from Scottish poet Robert Burns, born on this date in 1759, “Some hae meat and canna eat/ And some wad eat that want it/ But we hae meat and we can eat/ And sae the Lord be thankit.”

TALKING POINTS – The Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center, 825 Depot Ave. West, kicks off its We Are Here speaker series at 7 p.m. tonight with Black studies historian Josh Poole, speaking on “The Global Underground Railroad: How Enslaved People Communicated Resistance and Sought Freedom Across the World.” Tickets are $8. Also available on Zoom. Call 716-300-8477.

Luanne Firestone, executive director of the Family Promise Center of Western New York, is guest speaker at the monthly luncheon of the Buffalo Federation of Women's Clubs at 10:15 a.m. Thursday in the Polish Falcons Club, 445 Columbia Ave., Depew. Cost is $30. For info, email Marcia Sickau at msickau@buffalo.edu.

Frank Cammarata, executive director of the Erie County Office for People with Disabilities, reviews “The History of the American Disabilities Act” at 10:30 a.m. Friday in a free online University Express Virtual Class. For info, call 716-858-8526 or visit www4.erie.gov/universityexpress/classes.

HOP TO IT – Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls USA, 1900 Military Road, celebrates the Lunar New Year from noon to 2 p.m. Friday by inviting shoppers to choose a lucky red envelope from the Fashion Outlets Giving Tree. Envelopes contain gifts, gift cards and promotional items. One per customer while supplies last. No purchase required. For more info, visit FashionOutletsNiagara.com.

GRAB A PLATE – The menu includes goulash, applesauce and dessert as St. John’s Lutheran Church, 3512 Clinton St., West Seneca, hosts a free community dinner from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday. All are welcome.

CARD SENSE – Discover the joys, challenges and socializing of the game of bridge in an introductory session from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the Buffalo Bridge Center in the Boulevard Mall, Amherst, near the TGIFriday’s entrance. Cost is $10. Light refreshments provided. For info, call 716-280-6114.

ROAD WORTHY – Save 10% on car insurance for three years by taking a defensive driving class from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Feb. 4 in the Metro Roberts Real Estate office, 960 Center Road, West Seneca. Seats are limited. For info, call Donna Jeffers at 716-868-8266.

SPRING IS COMING – The Erie County Soil and Water Conservation District is taking orders for its 2023 Conservation Tree and Shrub Seedling Sale. Offered are 33 species of tree and shrubs, plus wildflower seed mixes and packs of seedling tree and shrubs chosen to attract birds, butterflies and other wildlife. Seedlings are available in lots of 10 to 100. For order forms, call 716-652-8480, Ext. 5, or visit ecswcd.org. Orders are due by March 3. Pickup will be April 22.

