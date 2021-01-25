 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Reporters' Notebook: Jan. 25, 2021 – Here's the plan
0 comments
Reporters' Notebook: Jan. 25, 2021 – Here's the plan

Reporters' Notebook: Jan. 25, 2021 – Here's the plan

Support this work for $1 a month

OLAF FUB SEZ: A favorite line from beloved Scottish bard Robert Burns, born on this date in 1759, “The best laid schemes o’ mice an’ men gang aft agley.”

. . .

Day to Day

2020 left us

with a New Year

we still live

with day to day fear

we don our mask

go about

our day to day task

hope for the vaccine

to give us a clean

bill of health

day to day

if only that easy

to get along

in this world

can’t we all

give peace a chance

day to day.

– Wendy Schreiner

. . .

TIME MACHINE – “The 21st Century Buffalo Museum of Science” is the topic at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the free Imagine lecture series on Zoom. Speaker is the museum’s president and CEO, Marisa Wigglesworth. To link to the program, visit us02web.zoom.us/j/85839766406.

. . .

STARTING EARLY – College-bound high school juniors who are thinking of pursuing a career in medicine, wildlife conservation or the law are invited to an online information session Wednesday to learn about the Erie 1 BOCES New Visions program.

New Visions arranges internships that connect high school seniors with professionals who will be their mentors in locations such as hospitals, colleges and the Buffalo Zoo.

The information session will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. For more details, visit www.e1b.org.

. . .

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Kari Jo Bojacki, Stan Evans, Michael Lex, Emil Novak, Jessica Lazarin, Don C. Bills, Eleanor Jedrysik, Sidney Schafer, Angie Costilow, Bill Heim, Devon Starks Sundlov, Rachel Ratajczak, Carol Mueller, Sarah L. Lewis, Colleen Schlegel Smith, Diane Casten, Bryan Nowicki, Doug Engelhardt, Trey Krieger, Brigid Flynn, Billy Flynn, Cheryl Kamholz, Sandi Radwan, Sally Markwell, Travis Blair and Christopher G. Gresock.

AND TUESDAY – Bud Seidenberg, Dr. Gale Burstein, Barbara Keating, Kevin Purdy, Bill Noltee, David Nathan, Hannah Weinberg, Shryl Mosa Duderwick, Jim Nowicki, Kerry Kelton, Alissa Cibella, Deanna Shaw, Kevin Flynn, Mary Toczek, Dawn Yeates, Bree Yeates, Joe Zoyhofski, Susan Peek, Donna Fazekas, Stacey Soto, John “Mr. C” Christiano, Maureen Seitz, Kenneth Krug, Rachel Lazaruk, Ryan Lindenau, Irene Kenner, Evelyn “Tulip” Mietlowski, and Jack William Drago.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.

0 comments

Tags

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Bills arrive home from Kansas City to awaiting fans

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News