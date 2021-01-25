Reporters' Notebook: Jan. 25, 2021 – Here's the plan

OLAF FUB SEZ: A favorite line from beloved Scottish bard Robert Burns, born on this date in 1759, “The best laid schemes o’ mice an’ men gang aft agley.”
Day to Day
2020 left us
with a New Year
we still live
with day to day fear
we don our mask
go about
our day to day task
hope for the vaccine
to give us a clean
bill of health
day to day
if only that easy
to get along
in this world
can’t we all
give peace a chance
day to day.
– Wendy Schreiner
TIME MACHINE – “The 21st Century Buffalo Museum of Science” is the topic at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the free Imagine lecture series on Zoom. Speaker is the museum’s president and CEO, Marisa Wigglesworth. To link to the program, visit us02web.zoom.us/j/85839766406.
STARTING EARLY – College-bound high school juniors who are thinking of pursuing a career in medicine, wildlife conservation or the law are invited to an online information session Wednesday to learn about the Erie 1 BOCES New Visions program.
New Visions arranges internships that connect high school seniors with professionals who will be their mentors in locations such as hospitals, colleges and the Buffalo Zoo.
The information session will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. For more details, visit www.e1b.org.
