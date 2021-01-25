Reporters' Notebook: Jan. 25, 2021 – Here's the plan

. . .

TIME MACHINE – “The 21st Century Buffalo Museum of Science” is the topic at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the free Imagine lecture series on Zoom. Speaker is the museum’s president and CEO, Marisa Wigglesworth. To link to the program, visit us02web.zoom.us/j/85839766406.

. . .

STARTING EARLY – College-bound high school juniors who are thinking of pursuing a career in medicine, wildlife conservation or the law are invited to an online information session Wednesday to learn about the Erie 1 BOCES New Visions program.

New Visions arranges internships that connect high school seniors with professionals who will be their mentors in locations such as hospitals, colleges and the Buffalo Zoo.

The information session will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. For more details, visit www.e1b.org.

. . .