Reporters' Notebook: Jan. 24, 2022 – Setting it straight

OLAF FUB SEZ: It was British playwright William Congreve, born on this date in 1670 and often misquoted, who famously wrote: “Music hath charms to soothe the savage breast/ To soften rocks, or bend a knotted oak.”
HELP WANTED – Need a job? Wegmans Food Markets wants to hire almost 150 full-time and part-time workers for all of its Buffalo-area stores except for the one on Amherst Street in Buffalo.
All interviews will be conducted virtually by phone from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday. Submit an application in advance to wegmans.com. Applicants will be called to set up a time for the phone interview.
TECH TALK – Simone Ragland, executive director of the WNY STEM Hub, is guest speaker for the free online IMAGINE lecture series at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. For a link to it on Zoom, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83787181717.
OFF SEASON – Annuals will be the topic when master gardener Claudia Kolbe-Hawthorne speaks at a meeting of the Amherst Garden Club at 10 a.m. Wednesday in St. John’s Lutheran Church, 6540 Main St., Amherst. There also will be the annual election of officers. All are welcome.
PASTA PLAN – Wednesday is the deadline to order spaghetti dinners for pickup Thursday at the Renaissance Club, 252 Vandervoort St., North Tonawanda. Spaghetti and a meatball is $7. Ravioli and a meatball is $8. Extra meatballs are $1.75. Homemade sauce is $6 a quart. Call 716-695-6129. Payment and pickup times will be arranged.
REUNION TIME – Organizers of this summer’s 50th reunion for the Class of 1972 from Depew High School want to connect with their classmates. Names, including maiden names, along with addresses, phone numbers and email info should be sent to Michelle Savit Polonski at DepewHS1972@gmail.com. Classmates also are invited to join the Depew High School Class of ‘72 Reunion group on Facebook.
