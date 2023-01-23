Reporters' Notebook: Jan. 23, 2023 – Power play

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to actress Chita Rivera, born on this date in 1933, “You take a plug and put it in a socket, and that’s what the theatre is – it lights up right away. You speak, and they respond immediately.”

. . .

INSIGHTFUL – The Massachusetts Avenue Project’s executive director, Diane Picard, and farm manager, Kate Pfohl, are guest speakers in the free online IMAGINE series at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. For the Zoom link, go to us02web.zoom.us/j/88631767329.

Senior docent Richard Beatty from the Darwin Martin House will talk about architect Frank Lloyd Wright’s masterpiece at the next Java with Joe E. session at 9 a.m. Thursday in the Holland Land Office Museum, 131 W. Main St., Batavia. Admission is free. Coffee and doughnuts will be served.

. . .

PAGE TURNER – A new book discussion group hosted by the Unitarian Universalist Church of Amherst begins at 7 p.m. Friday on Zoom. Participants should have read the first 80 pages of “Active Hope: How to Face the Mess We’re In with Unexpected Resilience and Creative Power” by Joanna Macy and Chris Johnstone. For more info, call 716-634-3010.

. . .

DINNER DATE – Spaghetti is served from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the Renaissance Club, 252 Vandervoort St., North Tonawanda. Dine in or take out, Spaghetti dinners are $8. Ravioli is $9. Add a meatball for $1.75. Sausage is $2.75. For more info, call 716-695-6129.

. . .

BRAIN TEASER – A Trivia Night to benefit Dog Ears Bookstore and Cafe in South Buffalo will be held Saturday in Bishop Timon-St. Jude High School, 601 McKinley Parkway. Doors open at 6. Quizmaster Gary Browne starts asking questions at 7. Cost for trivia players is $25 per person, with 28 tables available for teams. Those attending may bring their own snacks and beverages. For more info, call Dog Ears at 716-823-2665 or visit the bookstore at 688 Abbott Road.

. . .

HELP WANTED – The SPCA Serving Erie County reports it has an immediate need for volunteers in many areas at its West Seneca shelter, including adoptions, wildlife and the kitten nursery. For more info, visit YourSPCA.org/volunteer, call Kelly Deschamps at 716-875-7360, Ext. 232, or email KellyD@yourspca.org.

. . .

