Reporters' Notebook: Jan. 22, 2021 – Seize the day

An observation from philosopher and author Sir Francis Bacon, born on this date in 1561, "We have only this moment, sparkling like a star in our hand – and melting like a snowflake."

WINTER WARM UP – Ten Lives Club Cat Adoption Group will host “Chili for the Kitties,” a take-out dinner, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday in the main shelter at 3741 Lake Shore Road, Blasdell.

Dinners are $11, $10 in advance, and include a cup of chili, a side of nachos and cheese, bread and butter, and a dessert. Only 150 dinners will be available, so advance orders are suggested. Call 646-5577, ext. 1, or visit tenlivesclub.com/store before 3 p.m. Saturday.

FOUNDING FATHERS – The first four ministers of the First Unitarian Church of Niagara, 639 Main St., Niagara Falls, will return in spirit as the church continues its 100th anniversary at its 11 a.m. Sunday service.