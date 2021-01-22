Reporters' Notebook: Jan. 22, 2021 – Seize the day

OLAF FUB SEZ: An observation from philosopher and author Sir Francis Bacon, born on this date in 1561, “We have only this moment, sparkling like a star in our hand – and melting like a snowflake.”
WINTER WARM UP – Ten Lives Club Cat Adoption Group will host “Chili for the Kitties,” a take-out dinner, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday in the main shelter at 3741 Lake Shore Road, Blasdell.
Dinners are $11, $10 in advance, and include a cup of chili, a side of nachos and cheese, bread and butter, and a dessert. Only 150 dinners will be available, so advance orders are suggested. Call 646-5577, ext. 1, or visit tenlivesclub.com/store before 3 p.m. Saturday.
FOUNDING FATHERS – The first four ministers of the First Unitarian Church of Niagara, 639 Main St., Niagara Falls, will return in spirit as the church continues its 100th anniversary at its 11 a.m. Sunday service.
Portraying the ministers in a dramatic presentation will be Bill Lisk, Peter Diachun, Paul Brundidge and Wally Lamb, members of the congregation who were chosen because of their resemblance to the early pastors.
The service also will be available via Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/. Meeting ID is 249 375 2623.
THANK A TEACHER – Applications are being accepted for the annual Kenmore Lions Club scholarship competition, which is open to any high school student who lives in Kenmore or the Town of Tonawanda.
Applications must include a letter of recommendation from a teacher or guidance counselor at the student’s school and a 500- to 1,000-word essay on “My Appreciation for the Teaching Profession.”
Deadline is April 15. Winner will receive a $1,000 scholarship. Letters and essays should be mailed to the Kenmore Lions Club at P.O. Box 663, Kenmore, N.Y. 14217.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Sue Griffin, Bryan J. Powell, Jake Noworyta, Beth Fulton, Jay Skurski, Lisa Rodriguez, Renae Kimble, Cecile Menard, Gillian Sacco, Carol Tirado, Beth Fulton, Jade Kaniecki, Cliff Nelson, Jane Coughlin and Melissa Gorski.
AND SATURDAY – Lucia Sleight, Geraldine Goodwin, Joseph S. Brown, Christopher Andreana, Annemarie Franczyk, Christina Holdsworth, Ivory Robinson, Donna Manquen, Jean Plewinski, Dylan Piniewski, Jesse Renaud, Angelo LoPinto, Donna Manquen, Robbie Lattimore, Alfonse Monaco, Natalie Michalski and Owen Wade.
AND SUNDAY – Miriam Regnet, Neal Plazio, Evan Terceros, Steven Czerniak, Jack Redwine, Katlin McCabe, Thomas Mullen, Jim Wannemacher, Anne Wansart, Vince Meegan and Michael Getz.
To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters' Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters' Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.