Reporters' Notebook: Jan. 21, 2022 – Against the wind

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to golf legend Jack Nicklaus, born on this date in 1940, “The older you get, the stronger the wind gets and it’s always in your face.”

TIME OF NEED – After a long struggle to have a baby, Sarah and Jon Pastura welcomed twin boys into the world last Sept. 2, but they were premature. Then, after six weeks in neonatal intensive care, one of them died after emergency surgery. To help with their medical bills, friends and family are holding a benefit from noon to 3:30 p.m. Saturday in Wendelville Fire Hall, 7340 Campbell Blvd., North Tonawanda. Tickets are $20 and include pop and two slices of pizza. For tickets and donations, visit gofundme.com/f/benefit-for-the-pastura-family.

