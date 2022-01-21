Reporters' Notebook: Jan. 21, 2022 – Against the wind

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to golf legend Jack Nicklaus, born on this date in 1940, “The older you get, the stronger the wind gets and it’s always in your face.”
. . .
TIME OF NEED – After a long struggle to have a baby, Sarah and Jon Pastura welcomed twin boys into the world last Sept. 2, but they were premature. Then, after six weeks in neonatal intensive care, one of them died after emergency surgery. To help with their medical bills, friends and family are holding a benefit from noon to 3:30 p.m. Saturday in Wendelville Fire Hall, 7340 Campbell Blvd., North Tonawanda. Tickets are $20 and include pop and two slices of pizza. For tickets and donations, visit gofundme.com/f/benefit-for-the-pastura-family.
. . .
HOT TIMES – One way to warm up this weekend will be at the annual Chili Cook Off sponsored by Ten Lives Club Cat Adoption Group from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Sunday in the Lake Erie Italian Club, Lackawanna. Admission is $10, $5 for kids under 10, and includes unlimited chili, bread and butter, plus a chance to vote for the winners. There also will be a cash bar and desserts for sale. For more info, call 716-646-5577 or visit tenlivesclub.com.
. . .
LOOKING AHEAD – The first Dyngus Day Parade that the North Tonawanda Neighborhood Watch sponsored in 2021 was so successful they’re planning another one. It will march on Oliver Street from 10th Avenue to Thompson Street beginning at 5 p.m. April 18. Sweeney Hose Company will host a party afterward in Heritage Park with live music and a beer tent. For info and to take part, call Joe Marranca at 716-909-5590.
. . .
HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Michael Gillis, Elizabeth Lewin, Sherri LaShomb, Mike Runco, Mike Mombrea Jr. Michelle Sumbrum, Paul J. Lorefice, Mary Klier, John Wall, Andrea Meegan, John Giblin, Lorraine Ferelli, Anne Harkin Sullivan, Gail Burdick, Clayton “Clayty Boy” Stead, Lydia Podkulski, Patrick Glenn, Ginny Sikorski and Cindra Enzinna.
AND SATURDAY – Jay Skurski, Lisa Rodriguez, Renae Kimble, Bryan J. Powell, Beth Fulton, Cecile Menard, Gillian Sacco, Gail St. Pierre, Jade Kaniecki, Carol Tirado, Tracy Hirsch, Steve Gustafson, Margaret Kaminski and Joanne Kean.
AND SUNDAY – Betty Clemen, Lucia Sleight, Geraldine Goodwin, Joseph S. Brown, Christopher Andreana, Annemarie Franczyk, Christina Holdsworth, Ivory Robinson, Al Monaco, Jesse Renaud, Angela LoPinto, Robbie Lattimore, Don Bills, Natalie Michalski, David J. Hill, Abagail O’Grady Walters, Owen Wade and Mary Jane Wolentarski.
