Reporters' Notebook: Jan. 20, 2023 – All you need is love

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to comedian George Burns, born on this date in 1896, “It is better to be a failure at something you love than to be a success at something you hate.”

WARM-UPS – The Charles N. DeGlopper VFW Post Auxiliary, will present Soup-a-palooza from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday in the post hall, 2121 Grand Island Blvd., Grand Island. Cost is $10, which includes unlimited soup and one dessert. Additional desserts $1. All proceeds benefit veterans programs.

Meanwhile, the Buffalo Bills game at 3 p.m. Sunday will bring an early conclusion to the 12th annual Chili Cook-Off hosted by Ten Lives Club Cat Adoption Group in Woodlawn Fire Company Hall, 3281 Lake Shore Road, Blasdell. Starting time is 12:30 and winners will be announced by 2:30.

First 40 contestants to bring chili will receive a $25 gift card, plus a T-shirt and other prizes. Judges will determine best professional chili, best amateur chili and best decorated chili table. For those who just want to taste, donation is $15. For more info, call 716-646-5577, Ext. 1, or visit tenlivesclub.com.

SOOTHING MOOD – Sound Healing with Reiki master Meagan Marcus is featured in the Casual Concert Series at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Unitarian Universalist Church of Buffalo, 695 Elmwood Ave. How casual is it? Those attending are invited to bring a yoga mat, blankets and pillows to be comfortable lying down. Free-will offerings welcome.

GIFT OF SLEEP – Calvary Episcopal Church, 20 Milton St. at South Cayuga Road, Williamsville, is looking for donations of twin-size bedding as part of its support of Sleep in Heavenly Peace, an organization that builds beds for youngsters who otherwise would have to sleep on the floor. Suggested donation is a “bag of bedding,” which would include a comforter, a set of sheets and a pillowcase. Donations may be brought to the church before Jan. 31. For more info, call 716-633-7800 or email general@calvaryepiscopal.net.

TECH SAVVY – The Tosh Collins Community Center, 35 Cazenovia St., is teaming with the Buffalo and Erie County Public Library to offer another 13-week series of free computer classes for seniors from 1 to 3 p.m. and 3 to 5 p.m. Thursdays, beginning Feb. 2 and continuing to April 27. Advance registration required. Seating is limited Call 716-822-4532, Ext. 0, or email kim@southbuffalo.org.

