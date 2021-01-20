Reporters' Notebook: Jan. 20, 2021 – Making plans

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to comedian George Burns, born Nathan Birnbaum on this date in 1896, “I look to the future because that’s where I’m going to spend the rest of my life.”
. . .
POP THE CORK – Deadline is noon Thursday to reserve a spot in “Get Sauced,” a virtual wine and meatball tasting on Zoom at 7 p.m. Jan. 30 to benefit Graycliff, the summer estate designed by Frank Lloyd Wright.
Tickets are $90, which provides three estate-bottled Italian wines, but it’s too late for the meatballs. Moriarty Meats says they’re sold out. Mark Fornatale of Skurnik Wine and Spirits will lead the tasting.
Wine pickups will be available Jan. 28 to 30 at Graycliff, 6472 Old Lake Shore Road, Derby, and Moriarty Meats, 1650 Elmwood Ave. For more info and tickets, visit one.bidpal.net/getsauced.
. . .
WORLD OF WHITE – The forecast suggests there should be plenty of snow for snowshoeing on the Winter Fun Night Hike at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Genesee County Park and Forest, 11095 Bethany Center Road, East Bethany.
Those without snowshoes can rent them for $5 each or $15 per family. Park guides will lead the hike. Space is limited. Pre-registration is required. Covid-19 precautions will be observed. Call 585-344-1122. More night hikes are scheduled Feb. 6 and Feb. 27.
. . .
THINKING AHEAD – Registrations for new IDs and passes for the Deerwood Golf Course are now available for North Tonawanda golfers, but this year they have be done in person, not online.
Because of a system update, new ID photos have to be taken, the Department of Youth, Recreation, Parks and Seniors reports. To make an appointment, call 695-8520 or visit ntparksrec.com.
Appointments also can be made to get boat launch trailer permit stickers in person, but they can be obtained online, too. Come Feb. 1, North Tonawanda residents can start booking park shelter reservations online. Non-residents will have to wait till May 31.
. . .
HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Peggy Griffin Gilmour, Satish Tripathi, Michelle Blackley, Susan Eck, Maura Crawford, John Klenk, Geanne Zanatta, Monsignor Thomas G. Gallagher, Kenneth Budniewski, Tom Henninger, Claire Coverly, Ed Kilgore, Leo Meyer, Sister Mary Carol Piskor, Emily James, Susie Sheeran, Kaiden Dissette, Katherine Bichler, Erik Louis Bartus Jr., Shannon Klejdys Ruminski, Kyle Kamrowski and Peggy Frazon.
AND THURSDAY – Michael Gillis, Elizabeth Lewin, Sherri LaShomb, Mike Runco, Mike Mombrea Jr., Anne Harkin Sullivan, Paul J. Lorefice, Lorraine Ferelli, Andrea Meegan, Gail Burdick, Patrick Glenn, Rod Moran, Michelle Sumbrum, Mike O’Neill, Brian Melber, John Giblin, John Wall, Clayton Stead and Karen Koerntgen.
