Reporters' Notebook: Jan. 20, 2021 – Making plans

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to comedian George Burns, born Nathan Birnbaum on this date in 1896, “I look to the future because that’s where I’m going to spend the rest of my life.”

. . .

POP THE CORK – Deadline is noon Thursday to reserve a spot in “Get Sauced,” a virtual wine and meatball tasting on Zoom at 7 p.m. Jan. 30 to benefit Graycliff, the summer estate designed by Frank Lloyd Wright.

Tickets are $90, which provides three estate-bottled Italian wines, but it’s too late for the meatballs. Moriarty Meats says they’re sold out. Mark Fornatale of Skurnik Wine and Spirits will lead the tasting.

Wine pickups will be available Jan. 28 to 30 at Graycliff, 6472 Old Lake Shore Road, Derby, and Moriarty Meats, 1650 Elmwood Ave. For more info and tickets, visit one.bidpal.net/getsauced.

. . .