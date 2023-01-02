Reporters' Notebook: Jan. 2, 2023 – New leaves

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to science-fiction writer Isaac Asimov, born on this date in 1920, “I do not fear computers. I fear the lack of them.”

. . .

Resolutions

Just so there’s little confusion

When making our New Year’s resolution,

Let’s keep our promises sweet and short,

Easy to follow and hard to abort.

Then as the new year unfolds,

We will reach our simple goals,

Peace on earth, a coin in our purse

And love to rule our universe.

– Rose Garaczkowski

. . .

HEALTHY OUTLOOK – The free online IMAGINE lecture series begins a new year at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday with University at Buffalo professor Dr. Timothy F. Murphy, who is director of the UB Community Health Equity Research Institute and an expert on infectious diseases. Find the Zoom link at us02web.zoom.us/j/81157952711.

. . .

THE WORLD’S A STAGE – Starting today, calls are being accepted to make appointments for actors to audition for the 2023 season of Shakespeare in Delaware Park. This summer’s program features “Measure for Measure” from June 22 to July 16 and “Romeo and Juliet” from July 27 to Aug. 20.

The auditions will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 21 in the Clare Music Hall Building at the Sacred Heart Academy, 3860 Main St., Eggertsville. All ethnicities are invited to audition. For an appointment, call 716-856-4533.

. . .

OFFBEAT OASES – Eat and drink your way through local history Feb. 4 on the Hidden Pubs and Private Clubs tour hosted by Forgotten Buffalo Tours. Tickets are $60 and include bus transport, dinner, a docent-led tour, prizes and giveaway. For reservations, call 716-833-5211 or email forgottenbuffalo@aol.com.

. . .

HOW TO COPE – The Mental Health Association in Niagara County is offering a variety of support groups to assist people 18 and older with personal problems.

Meeting on the first and third Thursdays of the month in St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 140 Rainbow Blvd., Niagara Falls, is a depression and anxiety support group at 3:30 p.m. and a PTSD support group at 4:30. In the church on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month are a mental wellness support group at 3:30 p.m. and a peer support group at 4:30.

The MHA also hosts a suicide survivors support group at 6:30 p.m. every Wednesday at Niagara County Community College, Building E, Room 106. To register, call Chris Warden at 716-425-1458 or email cwarden@mhanc.com.

. . .

