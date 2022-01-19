Reporters' Notebook: Jan. 19, 2022 – Eyes on the sky

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to country singer and actress Dolly Parton, born on this date in 1946, “If you want the rainbow, you gotta put up with the rain.”
. . .
SAVE THE DATE – Sister Barbara Pfohl, OSF, longtime director of a food pantry in Niagara Falls and a volunteer at Little Portion Friary, a shelter for the homeless in Buffalo, will be guest speaker as the Buffalo Federation of Women’s Clubs holds a luncheon Jan. 27 in Ripa’s Restaurant, 4218 Walden Ave., Lancaster. The program begins at 10:30 a.m. with lunch at noon. Cost is $25. For information, email misckau@buffalo.edu.
. . .
READY TO COLLECT – Electronics recycler Sunnking of Brockport is signing up businesses to help in its annual collection of unwanted electronic devices to benefit Camp Good Days Special Times, which serves children and families affected by cancer.
Each company collects items from its employees, friends, family members and business operations for two weeks. Sunnking provides boxes for them and takes them away for free. A portion of the proceeds helps provide activities for campers and their families.
Last year 353 businesses took part in the program. Deadline to register is Feb. 4 at eScrapforCamp.com. For a list of recyclable items, visit sunnking.com.
. . .
BETTER BLOOMS – Gardens Buffalo Niagara, which sponsors summer garden walks throughout the area, is offering beautification grants of up $1,000 for local gardeners. Projects need to be seen from the street and be designed to bring neighbors together.
Applications are due by March 15. Projects must be completed by July 18. For more info and a link to applications, visit gardensbuffaloniagara.com/lunenfeld-grants. For other assistance, call 716-247-5004 or email grants@buffaloniagara.com.
. . .
HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Rita S. Kazmierczak, Joy Pepper, Dan Vaccaro, Dennis Danheiser, Brad Eisenhardt Jr., Bob Meegan, Buffy Daniels, Lora Vahue, Eugene Kobos, George Gangloff, Eileen Bos, Sue Lesswing, Anna Recktenwalt, Terri Parker, Lisa Grandits-Monolopolus, Evelyn Stoj, Paul Topor and Marie Nietopski.
AND THURSDAY – Satish Tripathi, Michelle Blackley, Susan Eck, Maura Crawford, John Klenk, Geanne Zanatta, Katherine Bichler, Christine Kornowicz, Tom Henninger, Claire Coverly, Emily James, Leo Meyer, Sister Mary Carol Piskor, Monsignor Thomas Gallagher, Kenneth Budniewski, Peggy Griffin Gilmour, Shannon Ruminski Klejdys, Frank Endres and Paul Thomas.
To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.