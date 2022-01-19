Reporters' Notebook: Jan. 19, 2022 – Eyes on the sky

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to country singer and actress Dolly Parton, born on this date in 1946, “If you want the rainbow, you gotta put up with the rain.”

. . .

SAVE THE DATE – Sister Barbara Pfohl, OSF, longtime director of a food pantry in Niagara Falls and a volunteer at Little Portion Friary, a shelter for the homeless in Buffalo, will be guest speaker as the Buffalo Federation of Women’s Clubs holds a luncheon Jan. 27 in Ripa’s Restaurant, 4218 Walden Ave., Lancaster. The program begins at 10:30 a.m. with lunch at noon. Cost is $25. For information, email misckau@buffalo.edu.

. . .

READY TO COLLECT – Electronics recycler Sunnking of Brockport is signing up businesses to help in its annual collection of unwanted electronic devices to benefit Camp Good Days Special Times, which serves children and families affected by cancer.