Reporters' Notebook: Jan. 18, 2023 – Thinking ahead

OLAF FUB SEZ: A sudden realization from “Winnie the Pooh” author A. A. Milne, born on this date in 1882, “Did you ever stop to think, and forget to start again?”
PASTA PATROL – Central Park United Methodist Church, 216 Beard Ave., offers a spaghetti dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday. Dinners are $10, including dessert and music by the Serendipity Swing Band. To reserve a table, call 716-833-3193.
CLASSICAL QUAFF – The Buffalo Chamber Players bring back Bach & Brews at 7 p.m. Thursday in the 9th Ward at Asbury Hall, 341 Delaware Ave. The program includes the complete Bach’s Goldberg Variations for string trio and a cash bar. Tickets are $15. For more info, visit buffalochamberplayers.org.
NIGHT OUT – The Singles Social Club will hold its Winter Dance from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday in the Buff Social Club, 2565 Young St., Niagara Falls. Music by Ron the DJ. Cost is $6. Covid vaccination required. For more info, call 716-550-1232 or visit the Singles Social Club Facebook page.
HOOP DREAMS – The Gloria J. Parks Community Center, 3242 Main St., has started a free basketball drills and skills session for boys aged 11 to 14 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays through March 4. For info, call Kevin Ferguson at 716-400-4159.
GET A START – The Fredonia Technology Incubator at SUNY Fredonia is looking for six interns for spring and summer in a variety of positions – two in marketing and graphic design and one each in business administration, communications, accounting and sales. For more info, visit fredonia.edu and search FTI internship programs.
The Niagara County Historical Society is accepting applications from college students for two summer internships as museum assistant and curatorial assistant from mid-May to mid-August. Students must live in eastern Niagara County and be currently attending Niagara County Community College or Niagara University. Deadline to apply is March 18. For more info, call 716-434-7433 or email melissa@niagarahistory.org.
To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.