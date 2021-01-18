Reporters' Notebook: Jan. 18, 2021 – Big Year Ahead

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to statesman and orator Daniel Webster, born on this date in 1762, “The proper function of a government is to make it easy for the people to do good, and difficult for them to do evil.”
MILESTONE MOMENT – The 200th anniversary of the founding of Erie County in 1821 is the topic at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the free Imagine lecture series on Zoom. Speaker is County Historian Doug Kohler. To link to the program, visit us02web.zoom.us/j/85839766406.
PENNY WISE – Learn how to protect your credit score in a free online workshop ,“Keeping Your Credit and Wallet Safe During Covid,” offered by Consumer Credit Counseling Service of Buffalo at 5 p.m. Tuesday. The 60-minute seminar also will discuss what to do after Covid-related deferment periods expire. To more info, visit consumercreditbuffalo.org.
RUNNING LOW – Not many copies are left of the 10th edition of the Historic LaSalle Photo Calendar, former Niagara County Historian Teresa Lasher Winslow reports. Created by Winslow, it contains 67 vintage photos of the Village of LaSalle, which became part of Niagara Falls in 1927.
They can be found in Niagara Falls at Augie’s Restaurant in the Pine Plaza, 8207 Niagara Falls Blvd.; Sunshine Cafe, 8649 Buffalo Ave.; Salisa’s Diner, 2214 Niagara Falls Blvd.; Confetti Cottage, 7917 Buffalo Ave., or by calling 425-4005.
FIRST STEPS – A pair of free online seminars for people who want to start their own businesses will be offered next week by the Niagara County Community College Small Business Development Center and the Small Business Administration.
“Finding the Right Idea” at 9 a.m. Jan. 26 will offer help on developing a successful concept. “Creating a Winning Business Plan” at 9 a.m. Jan. 28 will assist in strategic planning. To register, call 210-2515 or viisit niagaracc.suny.edu/sbdc.
