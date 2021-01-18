Reporters' Notebook: Jan. 18, 2021 – Big Year Ahead

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to statesman and orator Daniel Webster, born on this date in 1762, “The proper function of a government is to make it easy for the people to do good, and difficult for them to do evil.”

. . .

MILESTONE MOMENT – The 200th anniversary of the founding of Erie County in 1821 is the topic at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the free Imagine lecture series on Zoom. Speaker is County Historian Doug Kohler. To link to the program, visit us02web.zoom.us/j/85839766406.

. . .

PENNY WISE – Learn how to protect your credit score in a free online workshop ,“Keeping Your Credit and Wallet Safe During Covid,” offered by Consumer Credit Counseling Service of Buffalo at 5 p.m. Tuesday. The 60-minute seminar also will discuss what to do after Covid-related deferment periods expire. To more info, visit consumercreditbuffalo.org.

. . .