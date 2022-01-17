Reporters' Notebook: Jan. 17, 2022 – Lease on life

OLAF FUB SEZ: A Martin Luther King Jr. Day thought from heavyweight boxing champion Muhammad Ali, born Cassius Marcellus Clay Jr. on this date in 1942, “The service you do for others is the rent you pay for your room here on Earth.”

MUCH TO CELEBRATE – The 95th birthday of Dr. John B. Long, a World War II veteran long active in veterans affairs locally, will be celebrated at a reception from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Kenton Room at Ken-Ton Elmwood Commons, 3200 Elmwood Ave., Town of Tonawanda.

Long, an Army staff sergeant with the Big Red Brigade, is planning to make a pair of special announcements. In lieu of gifts, well-wishers should bring birthday cards and a donation to support the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Servicemen’s Park, one of his favorite projects.

Those who want to attend should text an RSVP to 716-870-4104 and indicate how many are coming. Those who can’t attend may send cards and donation checks made out to John Long at 1550 Colvin Blvd., Tonawanda, NY 14223.

