Reporters' Notebook: Jan. 17, 2022 – Lease on life

OLAF FUB SEZ: A Martin Luther King Jr. Day thought from heavyweight boxing champion Muhammad Ali, born Cassius Marcellus Clay Jr. on this date in 1942, “The service you do for others is the rent you pay for your room here on Earth.”
. . .
MUCH TO CELEBRATE – The 95th birthday of Dr. John B. Long, a World War II veteran long active in veterans affairs locally, will be celebrated at a reception from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Kenton Room at Ken-Ton Elmwood Commons, 3200 Elmwood Ave., Town of Tonawanda.
Long, an Army staff sergeant with the Big Red Brigade, is planning to make a pair of special announcements. In lieu of gifts, well-wishers should bring birthday cards and a donation to support the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Servicemen’s Park, one of his favorite projects.
Those who want to attend should text an RSVP to 716-870-4104 and indicate how many are coming. Those who can’t attend may send cards and donation checks made out to John Long at 1550 Colvin Blvd., Tonawanda, NY 14223.
. . .
BOOKING AHEAD – Susan Buttaccio from the Buffalo and Erie County Public Library is guest speaker in the free online IMAGINE lecture series at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday on Zoom. Her topic will be “EC200 and Its Library System.” For a link, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88059951965.
. . .
THE LONG VIEW – Rev. Ross Chamberland, OFM, assistant vice president for engagement at St. Bonaventure University, is guest speaker in Catherine M. and Paul W. Beltz Lecture Series at 7 p.m. Thursday in Blessed Sacrament Church, 1029 Delaware Ave.
His topic will be “St. Francis of Assisi – Then and Today: ‘Rebuild My Church.’” Reservations requested. Call Michael Pitek at 716-480-8313 or visit BSCBuffalo.org/events.
. . .
HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Cindy Loomis, Dan Borelli, Bonnie Jean Taylor, Moe Myers, David Wells Wellenzohn, Diane Sargent, Kris Robillard, Ella McKenna, Jennifer Michaelsen Kasprzyk, Kevin Halpern and Liam Wade.
AND TUESDAY – Amy Fleissner, Pam Pollock, Joe Lolla, Andy Anselmo, Luke Tasker, Brian Gionta, Judy Bracewell Marquart, Helen Nowak, Jonathan Safe, Marge Heisler, Jacob Gill, Jessica Swiech, Cindy Morello Blais, Stephen C. Meyer, Ceil Snyder, Danny McCue, Mary Lou Sailer, Lisa Kaczorowski and Jeffrey Plewinski.
