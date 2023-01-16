Reporters' Notebook: Jan. 16, 2023 – It takes a village

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to actor, composer and playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda, born on this date in 1980, “The fun for me in collaboration is, one, working with other people just makes you smarter.”

. . .

TALKING POINTS – Urban planner Angela Keppel, author of “Discovering Buffalo One Street at a Time,” and Sara Augspurger, the Buffalo History Museum’s Owen B. Augspurger Award adviser, are guest speakers in the free online IMAGINE lecture series at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Find the link on Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/84731068975.

“Western New Yorkers on America’s Bloodiest Day” is the topic as Kevin Pawlak, author of five books on the Civil War, gives a presentation on the Battle of Antietam at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Holland Land Office Museum, 131 W. Main St., Batavia. Admission is $5. To attend, call 585-343-4727 or email hollandlandoffice@gmail.com.

Collaborations between universities and their communities will be the focus of the next installment of the Niagara University Community Lecture Series at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in NU@822 at 822 Cleveland Ave., Niagara Falls. Guest speaker is NU alumnus Keith Caldwell, executive director of place-based initiatives in the Office of Engagement and Community Affairs at the University of Pittsburgh. It’s free and open to the public. For more info, call Karen Kwandrans at 716-286-8559.

. . .

FILL THE SHELVES – The Buffalo Branch of the American Association of University Women needs books for its 65th scholarship book sale this spring. Donations are being accepted from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at Building 80, Unit 4, at 80 Earhart Drive, Amherst. For more info, call 716-559-3037 or visit aauwbuffalo.org.

. . .

CENTURY MARK – Celebrating her 100th birthday recently with a party at her residence, Heritage Manor of Lockport, was Mary Lenihan, a retired teacher and clerk in the Niagara County Budget Department.

Born Mary T. Judge in Lockport, the oldest of 10 children, she was valedictorian of the Class of 1940 at St. Joseph’s academy, attended business school and worked at Harrison Radiator Division until she married Dan Lenihan in 1946.

Lockport residents until they bought a home on the lake in Wilson in the 1980s, they raised two children and displayed his paintings at local art shows. He died in 2006. Her secret to a long life: A daily dose of chocolate.

. . .

