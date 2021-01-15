Reporters' Notebook: Jan. 15, 2021 – Vintage Verities

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to civil rights leader Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., born on this date in 1929, “The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.”

. . .

LIFT A GLASS – Kevin LoVullo, host of the weekly “Spiel the Wine” program on WGRZ-TV, will lead the Buffalo Broadcasters Association’s first virtual wine tasting at 5:30 p.m. next Thursday.

LoVullo will guide viewers on Zoom through a sampling of two winds from the Global Group, then answer questions.

Reservations should be made to allow time for wines to be delivered before the event. Registration is available at buffalobroadcasters.com. A link to the program will be emailed. Tickets are $50 and benefit BBA projects like the digitization of historic TV footage.

. . .