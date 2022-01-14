Reporters' Notebook: Jan. 14, 2022 – Aiming higher

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to author and columnist Maureen Dowd, born on this date in 1952, “The minute you settle for less than you deserve, you get even less than you settled for.”

SETBACK – Postponed due to Covid is the annual Festival of Lights benefit and basket auction, scheduled for Sunday at the National Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima, 1023 Swann Road, Lewiston. It will be held instead on July 23. Tickets for Sunday will be honored then. For refunds, call 716-754-7489, ext. 0.

SNOW DATE – The Buffalo Nordic Ski Club is giving free cross-country ski lessons at 10 a.m. every Sunday, weather permitting, in front of the Delaware Park Rose Garden. Lessons last one hour.

IMAGINE SUMMER – Garden Walk Buffalo is looking for original artwork to promote the nation’s largest garden tour next July 30 and 31.