Reporters' Notebook: Jan. 13, 2023 – Silver lining

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to singer and comedian Sophie Tucker, born Sonya Kalish on this date in 1887, “I’ve been rich and I’ve been poor. Believe me, honey, rich is better.”

HOLIDAY SPECIALS – The Aquarium of Niagara, 701 Whirlpool St., Niagara Falls, is bringing back its 716 promotion for Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend. From Saturday to Monday, full-price admissions are reduced by $7.16. The aquarium also is staying open an extra hour, until 6 p.m., on Saturday and Sunday. It opens at 9 a.m. For more info, visit aquariumofniagara.org.

Admission is “pay what you wish,” with no minimum, for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday Monday at the Buffalo Museum of Science, thanks to sponsorship by Moog, Inc. Access to all the museum’s interactive science studios will be available. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more info, visit sciencebuff.org.

TESTING GROUND – The Niagara Arts and Cultural Center in Niagara Falls begins a series of weekly sessions for its Winter Writers Group at 10:30 a.m. Saturday on Zoom. Find the link at https://zoom.us/j/91880766805? Writers are invited to bring their works in progress to share with the group. Sessions continue through March 25.

TALKING POINTS – Douglas L. Hoston Jr. from Buffalo State University is guest speaker at the 18th annual MLK Program presented by the Afro-American Historical Society of the Niagara Frontier at 3 p.m. Sunday in the Buffalo History Museum. Topic of his presentation is “John Henryism in Black America.” His research has focused on helping Black and brown students overcome racism through personal determination.

HONOR ROLL – Niagara County is inviting Purple Heart veterans have their names added to the county’s Purple Heart Book of Honor in a ceremony Aug. 6. Veterans or their family members can apply by obtaining an application at niagaracounty.com/Departments/County-Clerk. Deadline to apply is May 1. For more info, call the County Clerk’s Office at 716-439-7062. The Book of Honor is on display in the rotunda of the Niagara County Courthouse in Lockport.

