Reporters' Notebook: Jan. 13, 2021 – Spirits Up

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to mystic and teacher G. I. Gurdjieff, born on this date in 1866, “It is the greatest mistake to think that man is always one and the same. A man is never the same for long. He is continually changing. He seldom remains the same even for half an hour.”
GET REVVING – Spectrum Health and Human Services is hosting a free online dance session to inspire another Buffalo Bills playoff victory at 3 p.m. Friday as part of its “Community of Caring” program.
Leading the session will be dance teacher Christine Ziemba, who has choreographed the dance to the “Jock Jams Megamix.” All are invited. Visit shswny.org.
Community of Caring is a free online program that fosters social connections during the pandemic and features live programming every day.
DIGGING DEEP – A course that will teach students to research their ancestors and connect them with historical events is being offered next semester by Niagara County Community College. Leading “United States History Since 1865” will be professor Don Fisher.
“Anyone who completes the course ... would not merely have a family tree, but a meaningful contextualized history of their family,” Fisher says.
Open to NCCC students and the public, the course begins next week and will be held at 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through May 6. Classes will meet virtually on Zoom. For more info, visit niagaracc.suny.edu/spring.
TIMELY THEME – All students in Western New York in grades 4 to 12 are invited to take part in the 44th annual Carter G. Woodson Essay Contest, sponsored by the Afro-American Historical Association of the Niagara Frontier in conjunction with Black History Month.
The contest awards cash prizes of $100, $75 and $50 in three grade categories. Winning essays will be published in “Historically Speaking” magazine.
Topic is “What Does ‘Black Lives Matter’ Mean to Me?” Essays must be received by Feb. 12 at the Merriweather Branch Library, 1324 Jefferson Ave., or emailed to AAHANFWoodson@gmail.com. Name, address, telephone number, school, grade and email address must be included. No handwritten essays accepted.
