Reporters' Notebook: Jan. 13, 2021 – Spirits Up

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to mystic and teacher G. I. Gurdjieff, born on this date in 1866, “It is the greatest mistake to think that man is always one and the same. A man is never the same for long. He is continually changing. He seldom remains the same even for half an hour.”

. . .

GET REVVING – Spectrum Health and Human Services is hosting a free online dance session to inspire another Buffalo Bills playoff victory at 3 p.m. Friday as part of its “Community of Caring” program.

Leading the session will be dance teacher Christine Ziemba, who has choreographed the dance to the “Jock Jams Megamix.” All are invited. Visit shswny.org.

Community of Caring is a free online program that fosters social connections during the pandemic and features live programming every day.

. . .

DIGGING DEEP – A course that will teach students to research their ancestors and connect them with historical events is being offered next semester by Niagara County Community College. Leading “United States History Since 1865” will be professor Don Fisher.