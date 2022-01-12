Reporters' Notebook: Jan. 12, 2022 – Winning ways

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to comedian Henny Youngman, born on this date in 1906, “When you battle with your conscience and lose, you win.”

. . .

RAISING THE FLAG – Registration is open through Jan. 22 for a new flag football program for boys and girls aged 7 to 13 at the Kenan Center, 433 Locust St., Lockport. It will run on Saturdays from Jan. 29 to March 19.

Modeled after NFL Flag Football, it’s a non-contact game without blocking or tackling that emphasizes having fun while getting better at passing, running, receiving and coverage. Fee is $140, $130 for Kenan members. For more info and registration, call 716-433-2619 or visit kenancenter.org.

. . .

STOKE THE MUSE – A winter scene will provide the inspiration from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday for this month’s Paint & Sip Night at the Wellsville Creative Arts Center, 124 N. Main St., Wellsville.