Reporters' Notebook: Jan. 12, 2022 – Winning ways

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to comedian Henny Youngman, born on this date in 1906, “When you battle with your conscience and lose, you win.”
RAISING THE FLAG – Registration is open through Jan. 22 for a new flag football program for boys and girls aged 7 to 13 at the Kenan Center, 433 Locust St., Lockport. It will run on Saturdays from Jan. 29 to March 19.
Modeled after NFL Flag Football, it’s a non-contact game without blocking or tackling that emphasizes having fun while getting better at passing, running, receiving and coverage. Fee is $140, $130 for Kenan members. For more info and registration, call 716-433-2619 or visit kenancenter.org.
STOKE THE MUSE – A winter scene will provide the inspiration from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday for this month’s Paint & Sip Night at the Wellsville Creative Arts Center, 124 N. Main St., Wellsville.
Guest artist Isabel Monti is instructor. Painting will be with acrylics on a stretched 11-by-14-inch canvas. All supplies are included in the $35 fee. A variety of wine, craft beer and cider will be available at a discount. For more info and tickets, call studio manager Christina Rhodes at 607-590-6216 or visit WellsvilleCreativeArtsCenter.com.
STAYING THE COURSE – Chris Voccio, who started his Coffee with Chris sessions while he was a Niagara Falls City Council member, will continue the custom now that he’s a Niagara County legislator. He’ll bring the Tim Hortons coffee to the Cristoforo Colombo Society, 2223 Pine Ave., Niagara Falls, at 9 a.m. Saturday. Guests should bring questions and ideas. For more info, call 716-696-0086.
FROZEN IN TIME – How did people on the Niagara Frontier cope with frigid days like this in the 18th century? Historical reenactors will show how it was done during a program entitled “Winter Warriors” from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Old Fort Niagara in Youngstown.
There will be demonstrations on snowshoeing, starting fires, food preparation and shelter building, along with the pastimes that helped shorten the long cold nights.
Tickets are $17, $12 for kids 6 to 12. Dress for the weather and wear a mask. Complimentary hot chocolate at the Visitor Center. For more info, visit oldfortniagara.org.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Byron C. Lockwood, David Maiman, Barbara Kelley, Marjorie Chiarmonte, Lisa Rosenberg, Jim Mullins, Maryann Maciejewski, Lillian Gluszak, Marty “Party Marty” Murtha, Jack Manganello and Berny Muszynski.
AND THURSDAY – Bruce Johnstone, Colleen Marcello, Lian Bunny, Maxine Johnson, Randy Bracewell, Mike Eisenhardt, Robert Oliver, Mike Nowak, Nicholas Skakal, Kathy Johnson, Dan Bognar, John Polowy, James Andruszko Sr., Christine Gwitt, Emily Lynn Howdyshell, Pat “Gerk” Gerken, Rita Rosol and Pauline Ziatts.
