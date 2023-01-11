Reporters' Notebook: Jan. 11, 2023 – Turn here

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to country singer Naomi Judd, born Diana Ellen Judd on this date in 1946, “A dead-end street is a good place to turn around.”

. . .

HEATING UP – Ten Lives Club Cat Adoption Group is looking for a few more chefs to round out the competition in its annual Chili Cook-Off on Jan. 22 in the Woodlawn Fire Company hall, 3281 Lake Shore Road, Blasdell.

Cash prizes will be awarded for Best Chili, Best Vegetarian Chili and Best Decorated Table. There also is a category for Best Restaurant Chili. All entrants will receive a gift. For more info and an application, call 716-646-5577, Ext. 1, or email marketing@tenlivesclub.com.

. . .

LIVE TO EAT – “Channeling Stanley Tucci: Adventures in Dining Out” is the topic when Buffalo News food editor and restaurant critic Andrew Z. Galarneau speaks in a program sponsored by the Women’s Society of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Buffalo at 11:30 p.m. Jan. 19 in the Parish Hall at 695 Elmwood Ave. Cost is $5. Those staying for the lunch that follows at 12:30 must submit a $25 payment to the church office by noon Friday. For more info, email rgeraci@roadrunner.com.

. . .

NIGHT OUT – The Singles Social Club will meet and greet over coffee from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in Tim Hortons, 8500 Niagara Falls Blvd., Niagara Falls. For more info, call 716-550-1232.

. . .

MAKING TRACKS – The Western New York Mountain Bike Association will host the first in a series of winter Fun Fat Tire Rides at 6:30 p.m. Friday in Allegany State Park. Check-in for the 5- to 8-mile ride through the park’s Red House area is at Camp Allegany. Registration is not required, but those interested in borrowing a bike should call 716-379-6939. Availability is limited.

. . .

BACKSTAGE MAGIC – Makeup and wig artist Georgiana Eberhard will transform model Suzanne Fatta into two characters from opera for the OperaBuffs Inside Opera Lecture Series at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the Tacoma Performing Arts Center, 351 Tacoma Ave. It’s free and open to the public. For more info, email buffaloculture@hotmail.com.

. . .

OOPS! – The ABC BelCanto Choirs submitted the wrong time with the invitation for one of their open-house sessions for prospective young chorus singers Thursday in Christ Methodist Church 350 Saratoga Drive, Amherst. The one for grades 7 to 12 starts at 6 p.m., not 7. Session for those in grades 3 to 6 begins at 4:45 p.m. For more info, visit abcbelcanto.org.

. . .

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Govindan Kartha, Trey Bankhead, Molly Hutton, JoAnna M. Jacob, Bob Weekley, Christine L. Whipkey, Andrea Conrad, Joann Kurzanski Leistner, David Merkwa, Dolores Scanlon, Connie Romance, Sharon Shantler Day, Melissa Cornwall Heineman, Chris Marinaro, Ellen Grunow, Mark O’Neill, Domini Jay, Paula Bryant, Valerie Amos. Tom Kitson and Lori Kaczor.

AND THURSDAY – Byron C. Lockwood, Tracee R. Howard, Joli Blaha Morgan, Berny Muszynski, Mike Schoenle, Emma Chambers Doyle, Maryann Maciejewski, Marge Chiarmonte, Lisa Rosenberg, Jim Mullins, Lois Vidaver, Owen Woyshner, Barbara Kelley, John Stoorza, Charlotte Watson and Martin “Party Marty” Murtha.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.