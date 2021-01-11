Reporters' Notebook: Jan. 11, 2021 – Ins and outs

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, born on this date in 1755, “There are seasons in every country when noise and impudence pass current for worth; and in popular commotions especially, the clamors of interested and factious men are often mistaken for patriotism.”

. . .

HERE’S DINNER – Orders will be taken until 6 p.m. Wednesday to reserve spaghetti dinners on Thursday from the Renaissance Club, 252 Vandervoort St., North Tonawanda. They’re takeout, presale only. Spaghetti and a meatball is $6. Ravioli and a meatball is $7.50. Extra meatballs are $1.75. Homemade sauce is $5 a quart. To order and arrange a pickup time, call 695-6129.

. . .

IN PLAIN SIGHT – David Granville from the Buffalo Public Arts Commission is guest speaker at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the free Imagine lecture series on Zoom. His topic is “Tesla, David and Other Buffalo Statues.” To link to the program, visit us02web.zoom.us/j/85839766406.

. . .