Reporters' Notebook: Jan. 11, 2021 – Ins and outs

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, born on this date in 1755, “There are seasons in every country when noise and impudence pass current for worth; and in popular commotions especially, the clamors of interested and factious men are often mistaken for patriotism.”
HERE’S DINNER – Orders will be taken until 6 p.m. Wednesday to reserve spaghetti dinners on Thursday from the Renaissance Club, 252 Vandervoort St., North Tonawanda. They’re takeout, presale only. Spaghetti and a meatball is $6. Ravioli and a meatball is $7.50. Extra meatballs are $1.75. Homemade sauce is $5 a quart. To order and arrange a pickup time, call 695-6129.
IN PLAIN SIGHT – David Granville from the Buffalo Public Arts Commission is guest speaker at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the free Imagine lecture series on Zoom. His topic is “Tesla, David and Other Buffalo Statues.” To link to the program, visit us02web.zoom.us/j/85839766406.
GIVE A LITTLE – ConnectLife, the primary supplier of blood and blood products to Kaleida Health and most other hospitals in Western New York, has a critical need for blood after the holidays. Type O and Type B donors are especially needed. To make an appointment, call 529-4270 or visit ConnectLifeGiveBlood.org.
THAT TIME AGAIN – Northwest Buffalo Community Center, 155 Lawn Ave. at Military Road, will begin offering free preparation and assistance on income tax returns on Jan. 23 for low and middle income families and individuals.
Tax preparation is by appointment only and can be done in person or by dropping off tax documents, which will be immediately copied and returned.
Electronic tax filing also is free. Returns are prepared by trained and certified volunteers. To schedule an appointment, call 876-8108, ext. 10.
