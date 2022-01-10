Reporters' Notebook: Jan. 10, 2022 – Doing the right thing

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to British historian Lord Acton, born on this date in 1834, “Liberty is not the power of doing what we like, but the right to do what we ought.”
. . .
LIVING HISTORY – Brother Clifford Bell, chairman of the Buffalo African American Museum, is guest speaker at the free online IMAGINE lunchtime lecture at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. For a link, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88381908499.
. . .
NEED A JOB? – Seneca Gaming Corp. is holding a hiring session from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday in Hofbrauhaus Buffalo, 190 Scott St., with live music and prizes. A variety of positions are available. For more info, visit thebest8hours.com.
. . .
MIX AND MINGLE – The Singles Social Club is hosting a meet-and-greet evening from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in Tim Hortons in Mill Plaza, 8500 Niagara Falls Blvd., Niagara Falls. For more info, call 716-550-1232.
. . .
PLAN FOR SPRING – Landscape designer Kim Turnbull from Turnbull Nursery will talk about creating gardens to attract wildlife, birds and butterflies when she speaks at the monthly meeting of the Hamburg Garden Club at 10 a.m. Wednesday in Hamburg Township VFW Post, 2985 Lakeview Road, Hamburg. Guests are welcome. To attend as a guest, email lonabutler4@gmail.com.
. . .
PASTA PATROL – Spaghetti dinners once again are available Thursday at the Renaissance Club, 252 Vandervoort St., North Tonawanda. They’re takeout, presale only. Orders are needed by Wednesday. Spaghetti and a meatball is $7. Ravioli and a meatball is $8. Extra meatballs are $1.75. Homemade sauce is $6 a quart. Call 716-695-6129. Payment and pickup times will be arranged.
. . .
HERE’S HELP – Family members and caregivers of a loved one living with mental illness can consult online and in person with experienced volunteers at Family Support Groups sponsored by the National Alliance on Mental Illness Buffalo and Erie County. An online session will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday on Zoom. There is no fee. To register, email online@namibuffalony.org. For info on in-person sessions Jan. 19 and 20, visit namibuffalony.org.
. . .
HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Leslie Zemsky, Richard Krentz, Sawrie Becker, Marilyn Hochfield, Connie Caldwell, Dolly Dee, Sharon Palisano, Anthony Felix McKithen, Michele Morgan, May Sammarco, Nora Jane Lounsbury, Frank Weinstock and Jim Herrscher.
AND TUESDAY – Govindan Kartha, Trey Bankhead, Molly Hutton, JoAnna M. Jacob, Keefer Best, Netty Gaglia, Lori Kaczor, Joanne Kurzanski Leistner, David Merkwa, Connie Romance, Kathy Gantress, Sharon Shantler Day, Gerri Barone, Wilma Dombrowski, Tara Gatto, Melissa Cornwall Heineman, Tom Kitson, Chris Marinaro, Mark O’Neill and Ellen Grunow.
