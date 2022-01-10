Reporters' Notebook: Jan. 10, 2022 – Doing the right thing

. . .

PLAN FOR SPRING – Landscape designer Kim Turnbull from Turnbull Nursery will talk about creating gardens to attract wildlife, birds and butterflies when she speaks at the monthly meeting of the Hamburg Garden Club at 10 a.m. Wednesday in Hamburg Township VFW Post, 2985 Lakeview Road, Hamburg. Guests are welcome. To attend as a guest, email lonabutler4@gmail.com.

PASTA PATROL – Spaghetti dinners once again are available Thursday at the Renaissance Club, 252 Vandervoort St., North Tonawanda. They’re takeout, presale only. Orders are needed by Wednesday. Spaghetti and a meatball is $7. Ravioli and a meatball is $8. Extra meatballs are $1.75. Homemade sauce is $6 a quart. Call 716-695-6129. Payment and pickup times will be arranged.

