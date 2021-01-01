Reporters' Notebook: Jan. 1, 2021 – Off to a good start

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to author J. D. Salinger, born on this date in 1919, “I am a kind of paranoid in reverse. I suspect people of plotting to make me happy.”
. . .
RESOLVE TO GIVE – The Salamanca Central School District will host a Red Cross blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday in the auxiliary gym at Salamanca High School, 50 Iroquois Drive. Donors will be entered to win a trip to the Super Bowl.
For more info or to make an appointment to donate, call 945-2400, ext. 5552, or visit redcrossblood.org.
. . .
GET LUCKY – Tickets are still available for the Big Bucks Raffle benefiting St. Casimir Church and Food Pantry in Buffalo’s Kaisertown neighborhood. When the drawing is held March 28, top prize will be $10,000, with other prizes of $2,000, $1,000 and two at $500. There also are $200 early bird drawings on the first Sunday of each month.
Donation is $60 a ticket. For info and tickets, visit stcasimirbuffalo.com, which accepts PayPal, or call Kathy Stewart at 432-7755.
. . .
VIRTUAL VISITS – You won’t need a coat to take Explore Buffalo’s latest series of Sacred Spaces tours. The weekly visits to four historic churches will be online via Zoom, beginning at 7 p.m. next Wednesday with the First Presbyterian Church on Symphony Circle.
The series continues with Our Lady of Victory Basilica on Jan. 13, Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church on Jan. 20 and the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepard on Jan. 27. Presentations remain accessible for a week.
Tickets are $25 for the entire series. To reserve a spot, visit explorebuffalo.org and click on Explore@Home.
. . .
HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Libby Graci, Jeff Simon, Yves-Richard Blanc, Kristin Watson, Marisa Wigglesworth, Kim Clouden, Meara Halt, Phyllis Wesolek, Jeanette Coleman, John Crowley, Bob Sikora, Elaine Wagner, Philip Kurzanski, Dennis Beres, Sister Mary Blaise Surlas, Nancy Corriere, Gabrielle McGavis, Lucy Kazmierczak, James DeTamble, Allayne Barnum, Mary Lou Zeis and Delores Pryor.
AND SATURDAY – Sara McGavis, Randy Kramer, Polla Milligan, Joe Rubino, Melissa Brown, Betsy Mitchell, Erica Muhleman, Chris Russell, Alison Martin, Ann Lloyd-Bukowski, Michaleen Henault, James Coppola, Christopher Stanz, Chi Doring, Mary Ann Ash, Jack Birner, Colin Gwitt, Karen Ryan, Michelle Sobczyk, Tracey Wilson, Flynn Heidinger, Holly Reynolds, Duane Brayley and Melissane Schrems.
AND SUNDAY – Dave Hassett, Nancy Hagen, Margaret Hammersley, Flo Boyd, Brian Meyer, Heather Bellini, Bishop R. William Franklin, Nancy Weekly, Eileen Stack, Sue Ryan, Ron Cirocco, Isabelle Park, Jared Hojnowski, Dan Bienko, Marlene Bolognese Bienko, Diane Blackwell, Presley Wieczorek and Jeff Scaglione.
To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.