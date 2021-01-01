Reporters' Notebook: Jan. 1, 2021 – Off to a good start

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to author J. D. Salinger, born on this date in 1919, “I am a kind of paranoid in reverse. I suspect people of plotting to make me happy.”

RESOLVE TO GIVE – The Salamanca Central School District will host a Red Cross blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday in the auxiliary gym at Salamanca High School, 50 Iroquois Drive. Donors will be entered to win a trip to the Super Bowl.

For more info or to make an appointment to donate, call 945-2400, ext. 5552, or visit redcrossblood.org.

GET LUCKY – Tickets are still available for the Big Bucks Raffle benefiting St. Casimir Church and Food Pantry in Buffalo’s Kaisertown neighborhood. When the drawing is held March 28, top prize will be $10,000, with other prizes of $2,000, $1,000 and two at $500. There also are $200 early bird drawings on the first Sunday of each month.