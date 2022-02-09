Reporters' Notebook: Feb. 9, 2022 – What It Is

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to Revolutionary War great Thomas Paine, born on this date in 1737, “A long habit of not thinking a thing wrong gives it a superficial appearance of being right.”
. . .
ACT NOW – Today’s the deadline for ordering spaghetti dinners for pickup Thursday at the Renaissance Club, 252 Vandervoort St., North Tonawanda. Spaghetti and a meatball is $7. Ravioli and a meatball is $8. Extra meatballs are $1.75. Homemade sauce is $6 a quart. Call 716-695-6129.
. . .
BAND’S VISIT – The 15-member Folk Ensemble of Armenia, on tour of America, brings Armenian music and dance to the Clarence Town Park Clubhouse, 10405 Main St., at 7 p.m. Friday in program co-sponsored by the Clarence Concert Association. The Castellani Art Museum will film the program for a project on Armenian culture. Donation is $30. For more info, visit clarenceconcert.org.
. . .
IT’S A DATE – The Singles Social Club is hosting a meet-and-greet evening from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in Tim Hortons in Mill Plaza, 8500 Niagara Falls Blvd., Niagara Falls. For more info, call 716-550-1232.
. . .
HONEST ABE – Old Fort Niagara in Youngstown is marking Lincoln’s Birthday on Saturday with discounted admissions. Tickets are just $5 if you pay with the bill with Lincoln’s portrait on it.
Meanwhile, the Buffalo History Museum never misses a chance to celebrate Lincoln’s birthday. The nation’s longest-running tribute to our 16th president is set for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. With cake.
. . .
TRADING PLACES – The Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center, 845 Depot Ave. West, Niagara Falls, and Explore and More, the Ralph C. Wilson Children’s Museum at Canalside in downtown Buffalo will hold free Black History Month programs for kids 3 to 12 at 2 p.m. Saturday in each other’s facilities. Youngsters will learn about Black role models, past and present, followed by an art-making session. For more info and to register, click on Events at niagarafallsundergroundrailroad.org.
. . .
