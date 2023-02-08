OLAF FUB SEZ: According to English critic, essayist and reformer John Ruskin, born on this date in 1819, “There is really no such thing as bad weather, only different kinds of good weather.”

FREE TALKS – SUNY Buffalo State continues its Black History Month program at 4 p.m. Thursday with author and dietician Jessica Wilson in the LoRusso Alumni and Visitors Center, 667 Grant St. She will speak on the impacts of racism and misogyny on body image and wellness and sign copies of her new book, “It’s Always Been Ours: Rewriting the Story of Black Women’s Bodies.” Space is limited. Reserve online at equity.buffalostate.edu.

Renowned molecular biologist Rev. Nicanor Robles Austriaco Jr. speaks at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Grupp Fireside Lounge in the Canisius College student center. His topic: “Defending a Historical Adam after Darwin.”

DINNER BELL – Spaghetti is served from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the Renaissance Club, 252 Vandervoort St., North Tonawanda. Dine in or takeout, spaghetti dinners are $8. Ravioli is $9. Add a meatball for $1.75. Sausage is $2.75. For more info, call 716-695-6129.

Faith United Church of Christ, 1300 Maple Road at Hopkins Road, Amherst, kicks off its 12th annual free lunch program this week for eight Fridays, through March 31. Food is available from 11:30 a.m. until it’s gone, drive-thru only, with two different choices each week. Last year the program served more than 865 lunches.

ADJUSTABLE – Dr. Glenda R. Rose and Dr. Thomas G. Barba of Rose Chiropractic, 435 Ridge St., Lewiston, will offer free chiropractic services from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday in exchange for a donation of nonperishable food items for the Niagara Community Action Program (NiaCAP) food pantry. Donate a whole bag of nonperishable food between now and Feb. 17 and receive a chiropractic exam or a nutrition analysis. Call 716-754-9039 to participate.

GREEN THUMBS – Home composting and what to do with plants that have been overwintered are the topics of the 18th annual Communities in Bloom classes held by the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Erie County Master Garden Program at 9 a.m. Saturday in Parkside Lodge in Delaware Park. Cost is $35. Preregistration required at erie.cce.cornell.edu/events. Classes are repeated Feb. 25 in the Roycroft Campus Power House, East Aurora.

BULLETIN BOARD – The Singles Social Club will meet and greet over coffee from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in Tim Hortons, 8500 Niagara Falls Blvd., Niagara Falls. For more info, call 716-550-1232.

Purple Heart recipients interested in going on an Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., in April should call Russ Ward at 716-587-1120 or email russbuis@aol.com.

