Reporters' Notebook: Feb. 8, 2021 – Paying the price

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to English artist and critic John Ruskin, born on this date in 1819, “It’s unwise to pay too much, but it’s worse to pay too little. When you pay too much, you lose a little money – that’s all. When you pay too little, you sometimes lose everything, because the thing you bought was incapable of doing the thing it was bought to do.”
PASTA PATROL – Time again to reserve spaghetti dinners for takeout on Thursday from the Renaissance Club, 252 Vandervoort St., North Tonawanda. They’re presale only. Orders will be taken until 6 p.m. Wednesday. Spaghetti and a meatball is $6. Ravioli and a meatball is $7.50. Extra meatballs are $1.75. Homemade sauce is $5 a quart. To order and arrange a pickup time, call 695-6129.
CLOSER LOOK – “Experience, Engage, Explore – Buffalo, As You’ve Never Seen” is the topic in the free Imagine lecture series at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday on Zoom. Guest speaker is Brad Hahn, executive director of Explore Buffalo. To link to the program, visit us02web.zoom.us/j/85839766406.
IT’S NATURAL – The 16th annual “Communities in Bloom” classes offered by the Master Gardener Program of the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Erie County kick off at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday with “Insects and Diseases in the Garden.”
Master Gardener Carol Ann Harlos will discuss the roles of bugs and how to recognize diseases and prevent them. Fee is $15. Register at erie.cce.cornell.edu/events or call 652-5400, ext. 176. More classes will be held Feb. 18 and Feb. 27.
SING OUT – ABC Bel Canto Choirs, which include elementary and high school singers from all over Western New York, have openings at every level as they begin rehearsals online for the spring semester.
Virtual rehearsals are from 4:45 to 5:45 p.m. Thursdays for students in grades 3 to 6 and from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursdays for grades 6 to 12, with extra time for high schoolers after that. For info and to sign up, email Kristin Hill at amherstbelcanto@gmail.com or call Sue Fay Allen at 759-6428.
