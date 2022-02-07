Reporters' Notebook: Feb. 7, 2022 – Even keel

OLAF FUB SEZ: Suggestions from British novelist Charles Dickens, born on this date in 1812, “Have a heart that never hardens, and a temper that never tires, and a touch that never hurts.”
PERSPECTIVES – Baseball historian Mike Billoni will talk about the Negro Leagues and Black players in Buffalo in the free online IMAGINE lecture series at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. The link on Zoom is at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81541446088.
Sociology professor Derrick Brooms from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, gives a free Black History Month presentation, “The Mis-Education of MLK: Beyond the Man Not Taught,” at noon Wednesday in the Richard E. Winter ‘42 Student Center at Canisius College.
CELEBRATE – Epic Church Buffalo, 4479 Transit Road, Clarence, behind Eastern Hills Mall, will host Night to Shine, a free prom night event sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation for people with special needs 14 and older from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday.
Guests will have their vehicles decorated, enjoy car karaoke and then go into a Red Carpet tent, where they will be crowned kings and queens, get a professional photograph and receive a souvenir bag and a gift card for dinner. To register, visit epicchurchbuffalo.com. Deadline to sign up is Wednesday.
SAFTEY FIRST – Certified safety technicians will give free child car seat checks from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Niagara County Public Safety Training Facility, 5574 Niagara St. Extension, Lockport. For more info and to reserve a time slot, call Cathleen Davis at 716-438-3464 or email cathleen.davis@niagaracounty.com.
GARDEN NOTES – The Kenmore Garden Club will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the Fellowship Hall of Kenmore United Methodist Church, 32 Landers Road, Kenmore, with a program from the Clean Air Coalition, “Take a Deep Breath,” about contaminated areas in Kenmore and the Town of Tonawanda. For more info, call 716-873-5447.
Member Debbie Adams will give a presentation on roses for the Hamburg Garden Club membership tea at noon Wednesday in Hamburg Township VFW Post, 2985 Lakeview Road, Hamburg. To attend as a guest, email lonabutler4@gmail.com.
