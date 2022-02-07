Reporters' Notebook: Feb. 7, 2022 – Even keel

OLAF FUB SEZ: Suggestions from British novelist Charles Dickens, born on this date in 1812, “Have a heart that never hardens, and a temper that never tires, and a touch that never hurts.”

PERSPECTIVES – Baseball historian Mike Billoni will talk about the Negro Leagues and Black players in Buffalo in the free online IMAGINE lecture series at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. The link on Zoom is at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81541446088.

Sociology professor Derrick Brooms from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, gives a free Black History Month presentation, “The Mis-Education of MLK: Beyond the Man Not Taught,” at noon Wednesday in the Richard E. Winter ‘42 Student Center at Canisius College.

CELEBRATE – Epic Church Buffalo, 4479 Transit Road, Clarence, behind Eastern Hills Mall, will host Night to Shine, a free prom night event sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation for people with special needs 14 and older from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday.