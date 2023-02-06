OLAF FUB SEZ: According to Jamaican reggae singer and songwriter Bob Marley, born on this date in 1945, “Just because you are happy, it does not mean that the day is perfect, but that you have looked beyond its imperfections.”

. . .

SUCH A DEAL – The 12-day pass for the 2023 Erie County Fair goes on sale at 9 a.m. Tuesday, providing one adult gate admission every day from Aug. 9 to Aug. 20 for $60, plus fees. Limit four per household. Kids 12 and under get in free. Passes available online only at ECFair.org.

. . .

HEALTHY OUTLOOKS – Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein will talk about public health and health equity when she appears in the free online IMAGINE lecture series at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Find the Zoom link at us02web.zoom.us/j/89323706243.

Dr. Thomas Guttuso Jr., professor of neurology at UBMD, is guest speaker at the Catholic Health Covid Support Group at 4 p.m. Thursday in the Community Room at Kenmore Mercy Hospital. He also is looking for participants for his study of the persistent symptoms of long Covid. For more info and to register, call 716-447-6211. Virtual call-in option available.

. . .

UP FROM THE PAST – The first Black History Month Talk in the Merriweather Library, 1324 Jefferson Ave., takes place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, featuring Lillie Wiley-Upshaw, Rachel Henderson and Sharon Holley in a program titled “Freedom Is Not Free: Letters from African American WWII Soldiers to Reverend Nash.” Available on Zoom. For more info, call 716-322-1002 or visit michiganstreetbuffalo.org.

Award-winning author, coach and consultant Tara Jabbaar-Gyambrah, who earned her doctorate in the University at Buffalo American Studies program, speaks at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Richard E. Winter ’42 Student Center at Canisius College. Her topic: “Passing the Baton: Lessons from MLK on Resilience for the Next Generation.” It’s free and open to the public.

. . .

INSIDE GLIMPSE – The life and art of poet Elizabeth Bishop are the subject of a documentary to be screened by filmmaker John D. Scott at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the Arts and Media Theatre at Niagara County Community College, 3111 Saunders Settlement Road, Sanborn. Admission is free. Refreshments served.

. . .

LIFE SAVER – Judy Horn, an expert on rescuing troubled house plants, will share her tips at the meeting of the Hamburg Garden Club at noon Wednesday in the Hamburg VFW Post, 2985 Lakeview Road, Hamburg. Guests welcome. To attend, email lonabutler4@gmail.com.

. . .

FREE TAX HELP – The Buffalo Federation of Community Centers offers free tax prep services in Westminster Community House, 419 Monroe St., from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays to Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through April 18. No walk-ins. Call 211 for an appointment.

Niagara County Community College has free online tax filing for people who made less than $73,000 in 2022 in the NCCC Lewis Library in Sanborn and the Niagara Falls Culinary Institute, 28 Old Falls St., Niagara Falls, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through April 12. To register, call 716-614-6786 or visit niagaracc.suny.libcal.com.

. . .

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Jesse Sperry, Mark Supples, Neal Radice, Rick Falkowski, Melanie Chimento, Evelyn Milligan, Brian McGrath, Kelley Diebold, Arlene Galster, Gunnar Bork, Teri Westlake, Scott Clare, Sharon Streb, Katie Lewis, Jim Schuh, Lainey Maloney, Donna Wetzler, Frances Kozminski, Patrick Lewis, Jayden Schreck and Diane Waligorski.

AND TUESDAY – Gene Warner, Josie Michaels, Allie Bogold-Kiblin, Chris Klejdys, John Pennella, Kevin Rockwood, Jeffrey Bosworth, Kayla Rose Bosworth, Susan Hall, Jane Taylor, Josie Michaels, Chris Weronski, Carole Rotando, Lori Czeckowski, Chloe McCabe, Rayann Enser, Elaine Tierney and Rick Battaglia.

