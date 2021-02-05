Reporters' Notebook: Feb. 5, 2021 – Making investments

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to financial writer Jane Bryant Quinn, born in Niagara Falls on this date in 1939, “The chief function of stock-market forecasters is to make astrologers look respectable.”
HERE’S THE BEEF – St. Gabriel’s Church in Elma is sponsoring an online gift card and meat raffle at 7 p.m. tonight. Prizes from area meat markets and grocery stores range from $30 to $150. Tickets are $50 each, two for $80. To purchase, call 681-4185.
Meanwhile, Awesome Paws Rescue in Blasdell also will hold a virtual meat raffle at 7 tonight. Tickets are $45 and include entry into all 12 rounds, three spins per round, plus numbers for basket raffles. For tickets, visit awesomepawsrescue.org/fundraisers.
WEATHER WISE – This weekend’s winter storm watch has prompted organizers to cancel the Valentine’s Flea Market scheduled for Saturday in St. Mary of the Lake Church, 4737 Lake Shore Road, Hamburg.
SANDWICHED IN – Hungry families in Niagara, Orleans and Erie counties will benefit from the Spread the Love campaign from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Feb. 20 at the Lockport Community Farmers Market in Harrison Building 3 at 140 South St.
Marketgoers are invited to help the annual PB&J Drive by donating jars of smooth or crunchy peanut butter, jelly of all kinds and fluff. Each donor’s name will be entered in the raffle for a basket filled with items from the 17 vendors at the Farmers Market. For more info, visit lockportcommunitymarket.com.
GIFT OF LIFE – The West Seneca Chamber of Commerce and ConnectLife are co-sponsoring a blood drive from 1 to 5 p.m. Monday in ConnectLife’s Southgate Donation Center, 984 Union Road, West Seneca. Donors will be entered into a raffle for a $250 Home Depot gift card and other prizes.
Additional blood drives will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. on Feb. 22 and from 1 to 6 p.m. on Feb. 26. For appointments, call 529-4270 or visit ConnectLifeGiveBlood.org.
