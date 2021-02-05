Reporters' Notebook: Feb. 5, 2021 – Making investments

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to financial writer Jane Bryant Quinn, born in Niagara Falls on this date in 1939, “The chief function of stock-market forecasters is to make astrologers look respectable.”

. . .

HERE’S THE BEEF – St. Gabriel’s Church in Elma is sponsoring an online gift card and meat raffle at 7 p.m. tonight. Prizes from area meat markets and grocery stores range from $30 to $150. Tickets are $50 each, two for $80. To purchase, call 681-4185.

Meanwhile, Awesome Paws Rescue in Blasdell also will hold a virtual meat raffle at 7 tonight. Tickets are $45 and include entry into all 12 rounds, three spins per round, plus numbers for basket raffles. For tickets, visit awesomepawsrescue.org/fundraisers.

. . .

WEATHER WISE – This weekend’s winter storm watch has prompted organizers to cancel the Valentine’s Flea Market scheduled for Saturday in St. Mary of the Lake Church, 4737 Lake Shore Road, Hamburg.

. . .