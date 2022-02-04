Reporters' Notebook: Feb. 4, 2022 – Sizing things up

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to German theologian Dietrich Bonhoeffer, born on this date in 1906, “It is very easy to overestimate the importance of our own achievements in comparison with what we owe others.”

. . .

FIND A BARGAIN – Chuck Miller and Bill Hartung will give free appraisals of vintage toys, collectibles and antiques, and the Buffalo Animal Shelter will offer adoptable pets as St. Mary of the Lake Church, 4737 Lake Shore Road, Hamburg, holds its winter flea market from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. There also will be information tables for veterans and those with problems due to Covid-19. For more info, call Janice Misuraca at 716-627-3619.

. . .