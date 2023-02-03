OLAF FUB SEZ: According to poet Gertrude Stein, born on this date in 1874, “The thing that differentiates man from animals is money.”

. . .

FIND A GIFT – Fifty vendors and a Tarot Card reader are featured at the annual Rotary Club of Hamburg craft and vendor show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the Hamburg Moose Lodge, 45 Church St., Hamburg. For more info, email Hamburgrotarypm@gmail.com.

. . .

WELCOME MAT – The Tonawanda-Kenmore Historical Society will start its 2003 program with a free open house from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at its museum, 100 Knoche Road, Town of Tonawanda. For more info, call 716-275-5647.

. . .

COFFEE UP – Assemblyman Angelo Morinello is guest as Niagara County Legislator Chris Voccio holds a Coffee with Chris session at 9 a.m. Saturday in the Cristoforo Colombo Society, 2223 Pine Ave., Niagara Falls. Voccio brings Tim Hortons coffee. For more info, call 716-696-0086.

. . .

TIME TO GIVE – Ms. Robin’s After School Art Program at Lockport’s First Presbyterian Church is the beneficiary of the Spread the Love donation campaign at the indoor Lockport Community Farmers Market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 140 South St., Lockport. For more info, email Grace@Lockportmainstreet.com.

. . .

BOTTOMS UP – More than 30 wineries, breweries, vendors and restaurants will take part in the 10th annual Niagara Wine and Beer Fest from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday in the Kenan Center Arena, 195 Beattie Ave., Lockport. Tickets are $40 and include a souvenir glass, a $10 food voucher and music by Nik and the Nice Guys. Tickets available at niagarawineandbeerfest.com. Designated drivers $15 at the door. Cash only on the day of the event.

. . .

TUNED IN – Jaman Dunn, assistant conductor of the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, will lead a performance of Kim Andre Arnesen’s “Magnificat” with soprano Colleen Marcello, the choirs of Calvary Church and St. Joseph’s Cathedral, and a string orchestra at 4 p.m. Sunday in Calvary Episcopal Church, 20 Milton St. at South Cayuga Road, Williamsville. All are welcome.

Trio Amusen, comprised of pianist Susan Schuman, violinist Loren Silvertrust and cellist Amélie Fradette, will play an evening of bossa nova, tangos, light classics and jazz hits at 7 p.m. Sunday in the 9th Ward at Asbury Hall, 341 Delaware Ave. Tickets are $15, $5 students. Cash bar available.

. . .

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Susan Anner, Frank Gist, Joan Adamski, Joanie Rozmus Szakacz, Taylor Podkulski, Jolene Bolis, Abby Sommer, Brian Wadsworth, Herbert “Cleve” Hales, Nadine Dillman, Susan Senker, Jacob Moll, Joanie Rozmus Szakacz, Anna Ferrelli, Lisa Beres, Sister Mary Josanne Buszek and Joseph Korbar.

AND SATURDAY – Tim Cashmore, Kevin Doherty, Robbie Gaiek, Stan Lundine, Kara Addelman, Sean Mapp, Tim Toohey, Michael Mahoney II, Herman Emmert, Jack Betz, Bill Drake, Pegge Cook, Rev. Patricia Minnick, Rachel Pyle, Mary Beth Rosiek, Tom Kurnik, Joann Carney, Tom James, Paige Meidenbauer, Marcia Haas, Kelly Sikora, Michael Padden, Mary Szymanek, Fred Mosca and Karen Oczek.

AND SUNDAY – Larry Silver, Lynn Dearmyer, Brian Moorman, Amilcar Hill, Chris Jamele, Sirwilliam Hardy, Jake Bair, Brad Eisenhardt Sr., Larry Philipps, Sharon Bryk, Tyler Hardy, Norm Zacharyasz, Joe Buran, Phyllis Harmon, Gary Czerwinski, Matthew Coburn, Barbara Blazynski, Sue Hooley and Rita Sigman.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.