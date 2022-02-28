Reporters' Notebook: Feb. 28, 2022 –The greatest gift

OLAF FUB SEZ: Advice from French philosopher Michel de Montaigne, born on this date in 1533, “Lend yourself to others, but give yourself to yourself.”
. . .
UP AND RUNNING – Brighton Place Library, 999 Brighton Road, Town of Tonawanda, is restarting activities that were stopped by the pandemic. They include Adult Coloring at noon Tuesdays, Toddler Time activities for youngsters 2 to 4 at 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Crafting Corner at 1 p.m. Wednesdays and the Knitting Club at 10:30 a.m. Friday. Library hours are 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, and noon to 7 p.m. Thursday. For more info, call 716-332-4375.
. . .
FAST ASHES – Pedestrians in Cathedral Park in downtown Buffalo can receive ashes-to-go from clergy from St. Paul’s Episcopal Cathedral on Ash Wednesday from noon to 1 p.m. and 5 to 6 p.m.
At Calvary Episcopal Church, 20 Milton St. at South Cayuga Road, Williamsville, there will be a bonus along with ashes-to-go from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday. All will be offered a purple wrist band and a descriptive card as a reminders of the importance to thank others daily.
. . .
MARDI PARTY – Local singers from “The Voice” – Cami Clune and Joshua Vacanti – will be featured at Niagara County SPCA’s annual Mardi Paws from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the Seneca Niagara Casino Event Center. There’s also a New Orleans style buffet and a Mardi Gras parade. Tickets are $60, two for $100, For a link to tickets, visit niagaraspca.org.
. . .
SAVE THE DATE – The Kenmore Garden Club will install new officers and show appreciation for the outgoing ones at a luncheon at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the Hideaway Grill, 399 Division St., North Tonawanda.
. . .
IRISH ROOTS – Local historian Gene Overdorf helps the Valley Community Association kick off Irish-American Heritage Month at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Tewksbury Lodge, 249 Ohio St. He will discuss the history of the Irish in Buffalo and the Old First Ward. Suggested donation $10.
*** OLAF ONLINE EXTRAS ***
*** SAVING GRACE – Greg Delaney, clinical assistant professor in the University at Buffalo School of Architecture and Design, is guest speaker in the free online IMAGINE speaker series at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. His topic: “Why the Great Northern Matters.” Link to Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81037020655.
. . .
*** TASTY TRADITION – To celebrate Shrove Tuesday, which also is known in Europe as Pancake Day, the First Presbyterian Church, 149 Broad St., City of Tonawanda, will offer a free pancakes and sausage drive-through dinner from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
. . .
HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Corey Tarreto, Michael Morgulis, Laura Winchester, Christine Bailey Davis, Jane Corwin, Nick Beardi, Geraldine Hall, Pattie Losito, Linda Borochik, Jerry Ciambor, Tim Driscoll, Marisa Ballaro, Dolly Handzlik, Judith Major, Marge Coppola, June Terharr, Lauren Lorentz, Jerry Kozlowski, Courtney Ellen Bondanza, Kathy Reidy, Pam Roman, Camden Roy, Faith Webber, Andrew Franz, Paul Bliss, Maxwell Haggerty, Donatella Alesii, Jenna Horwitz and Sean Canaan.
AND TUESDAY – Antoine Thompson, J. J. Richert, Jim Gribbins, Jane Garvey, Dorothy Harding, Michael Oliver, Brenda Joyce Johnson, Allen M. Greene, Sue Harder, Pamela Batsford, Sue Schwartz, Paul Ipolito, Lamont Johnson, Tara Fitzpatrick, Linda Miller, Sylvia Walworth, Jaxson Williams, Brianna Safe, Jean McCormick, Sue Burl-Bach, Cynthia Stachewicz, Ryan Waters and Patricia Mulak.
