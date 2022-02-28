Reporters' Notebook: Feb. 28, 2022 –The greatest gift

OLAF FUB SEZ: Advice from French philosopher Michel de Montaigne, born on this date in 1533, “Lend yourself to others, but give yourself to yourself.”

UP AND RUNNING – Brighton Place Library, 999 Brighton Road, Town of Tonawanda, is restarting activities that were stopped by the pandemic. They include Adult Coloring at noon Tuesdays, Toddler Time activities for youngsters 2 to 4 at 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Crafting Corner at 1 p.m. Wednesdays and the Knitting Club at 10:30 a.m. Friday. Library hours are 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, and noon to 7 p.m. Thursday. For more info, call 716-332-4375.

FAST ASHES – Pedestrians in Cathedral Park in downtown Buffalo can receive ashes-to-go from clergy from St. Paul’s Episcopal Cathedral on Ash Wednesday from noon to 1 p.m. and 5 to 6 p.m.