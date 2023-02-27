OLAF FUB SEZ: In the estimation of poet Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, born on this date in 1807, “It takes less time to do a thing right, than it does to explain why you did it wrong.”

. . .

TALKING POINTS – Samina Raja, professor of urban and regional planning at the University at Buffalo, is guest speaker in the free online IMAGINE lecture series at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Link to Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/81729154340.

The last in a series of Black History Month Talks at the Merriweather Library, 1324 Jefferson Ave., takes place at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Topic is the Colored Musicians Club and Museum with George Scott, Danny Williams and Craig Steger. Also available on Zoom. For more info, call 716-322-1002 or visit michiganstreetbuffalo.org.

The spring series of the Buffalo History Museum’s Happy Hour History programs begins at 6 p.m. Wednesday with a presentation on Civil War bands and bandsmen by music historian and antique instrument collector Mark Jones, who will play an over-the-shoulder tuba from that era. $5 admission.

. . .

GREEN THUMBS – A video presentation, “Life From Above,” is featured at the meeting of the Hamburg House and Garden Club at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the Hamburg Community Center, 107 Prospect St., Hamburg. All are welcome.

Michelle Macy, owner of Beauty Organix, will talk about beauty botanicals at the meeting of the Orchard Park Garden Club at 11:30 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 4536 S. Buffalo Road, Orchard Park. Guests welcome. For more info, call Diana Szczepanski at 716-674-8970.

The Master Gardeners of Cornell Cooperative Extension of Chautauqua County are joining with Cattaraugus County Master Gardeners to launch the Optimistic Gardener, a new online horticulture newsletter with gardening articles, upcoming events, an advice column, children’s garden activities and more. Find it at chautauqua.cce.cornell.edu/gardening and cattaraugus.cce.cornell.edu.

. . .

LAST CALLS – Today and Tuesday are the final days to become a Heart-to-Heart fundraiser and get a free registration for the Buffalo Marathon or Half Marathon on May 28. Proceeds go to the Kaleida Health Foundation for cardiac programs. Register using the code 2023-FreeH2H and raise $500. For more info, go to buffalomarathon.org.

The last winter snowshoe hike of the season in Allegany State Park takes place at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Meet at Camp Allegany and hike the Nature Trail. Free snowshoes can be reserved until 10 a.m. Tuesday. For more info, call 716-354-6232 or visit the Allegany State Park page on Facebook.

. . .

LISTEN UP – Another series of Puppy Tales, a six-week program of storytelling for children aged 2 to 4, begins at 10 a.m. next Friday at Dog Ears Bookstore and Cafe, 688 Abbott Road. Each sessions includes three stories, a craft and healthy snacks. Youngsters must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Cost is $30 per child. Registration limited to 20. To sign up, visit the store or call 716-823-2665.

. . .

