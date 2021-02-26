Reporters' Notebook: Feb. 26, 2021 – It's all in your outlook

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to rotund comedian Jackie Gleason, born John Herbert Gleason on this date in 1916, “Thin people are beautiful, but fat people are adorable.”
. . .
FIND A BARGAIN – St. Mary of the Lake Church, 4737 Lake Shore Road, Hamburg, will hold its annual winter flea market from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Children’s author Fred Harold Jensen will do book sales and autographs. Veterans One Stop will have a table. Social distancing and face coverings required. For info, call 627-3619.
. . .
GETTING SCHOOLED – The final session in the Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center’s online programming for Black History Month takes place at 7 p.m. tonight with a book discussion led by James Ponzo, professor of African American Studies at the University at Buffalo. Topic is James Baldwin’s 1963 speech, “A Talk to Teachers.” It’s available online, but reading it in advance is not required. Tickets are $5. To register, visit niagarafallsundergroundrailroad.org/about/events.
. . .
WRONGS AND RIGHTS – Master gardener Peggy Koppmann leads a tongue-in-cheek online class in how to avoid common gardening mistakes in a session entitled “Meatballs, Volcanos and Other Garden Malpractices” at 10 a.m. Saturday. Part of the “Communities in Bloom” series sponsored by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Erie County, fee is $15. To register, call Jolie Hibit at 652-5400, ext. 176, or visit erie.cce.cornell.edu/events.
. . .
HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Lewis Hoffman, Robert W. Keating, Aryis Gonzalez, Peter Ziolo, Richard Cowan, Tara Rogowski, Andrew Meyer, Abby Reynolds, James Lovallo, Sandy Walh, Greg Comrie, Lucia Ferratella. Derek Forney, Jane Turner, Debbie Dodolak, Cathy Lyn Riga, Donna Gill, Victoria Burton, Connie Hurley and Louie Egloff.
AND SATURDAY – Lynda Schneekloth, Isabelle Banas, JoAnn Falletta, Carrie Anne Schaller, Loren Pavlovic, Brianna Fischer, Nadine Angielczak Pazder, Jerry Campbell-Clark, Christine Boczar, Joe Karb, Vicki Qi, Jessica DePerto, Adam J. Kamrowski, Tina Toepfer, Joseph Vangalio, Ron Brown, Paul “Stash” Stachnik, Tiffany Huller, Alicia Braaten, Matt McGurn and Jan Komanski.
AND SUNDAY – Corey Tarreto, Michael Morgulis, Laura Winchester, Christine Lynn Bailey, Jane Corwin, Linda Borachik, Jerry Ciambor, Tim Driscoll, Nick Beardi, Geraldine Hall, June Terhaar, Judith Major, Marge Coppola, Pattie Losito, Lauren Lorentz, Jay Heidinger, Pam Roman, Camden Roy, Faith Webber, Kathy Reidy, Courtney Ellen Bondanza, James “Boardhead” Campbell, Maxwell Haggerty, Joseph Leonarczyk, Andrew Franz, Dolly Handzlik, Rita T. Menno, Jenna Horwitz, Jennifer Zmuda and Jerry Kozlowski.
To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.