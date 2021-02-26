Reporters' Notebook: Feb. 26, 2021 – It's all in your outlook

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to rotund comedian Jackie Gleason, born John Herbert Gleason on this date in 1916, “Thin people are beautiful, but fat people are adorable.”

FIND A BARGAIN – St. Mary of the Lake Church, 4737 Lake Shore Road, Hamburg, will hold its annual winter flea market from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Children’s author Fred Harold Jensen will do book sales and autographs. Veterans One Stop will have a table. Social distancing and face coverings required. For info, call 627-3619.

GETTING SCHOOLED – The final session in the Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center’s online programming for Black History Month takes place at 7 p.m. tonight with a book discussion led by James Ponzo, professor of African American Studies at the University at Buffalo. Topic is James Baldwin’s 1963 speech, “A Talk to Teachers.” It’s available online, but reading it in advance is not required. Tickets are $5. To register, visit niagarafallsundergroundrailroad.org/about/events.