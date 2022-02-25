Reporters' Notebook: Feb. 25, 2022 – Snooze button

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to “Clockwork Orange” novelist Anthony Burgess, born on this date in 1917, “Laugh and the world laughs with you, snore and you sleep alone.”

OLD IS NEW – The Niagara County Central Rotary will hold its 25th annual Cabin Fever Antique Show and Sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in Frontier Fire Hall, 2176 Liberty Drive, Niagara Falls. Admission is $4. Food available. For more info, call 716-693-9713.

BE A WINNER – The Ailiamsi Court of The Shrine will host its Spring Bingo Bonanza at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Shrine Center, 1600 Southwestern Blvd., West Seneca. There’s lunch at noon and more games to follow. Cost is $20. For more info, call 716-674-8666.

