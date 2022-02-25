Reporters' Notebook: Feb. 25, 2022 – Snooze button

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to “Clockwork Orange” novelist Anthony Burgess, born on this date in 1917, “Laugh and the world laughs with you, snore and you sleep alone.”
. . .
OLD IS NEW – The Niagara County Central Rotary will hold its 25th annual Cabin Fever Antique Show and Sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in Frontier Fire Hall, 2176 Liberty Drive, Niagara Falls. Admission is $4. Food available. For more info, call 716-693-9713.
. . .
BE A WINNER – The Ailiamsi Court of The Shrine will host its Spring Bingo Bonanza at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Shrine Center, 1600 Southwestern Blvd., West Seneca. There’s lunch at noon and more games to follow. Cost is $20. For more info, call 716-674-8666.
. . .
COME HUNGRY – The Erie County Council Auxiliary to the Veterans of Foreign Wars will hold its eighth annual Soup-A-Thon from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday in the Col. John B. Weber Post, 2909 South Park Ave., Lackawanna. Donation is $8, all you can eat. Desserts and beverages available.
. . .
MAKING TRACKS – Large model train layouts with animated scenes, amusement ride models and Lego layouts will be featured at the Western New York Railway Historical Society’s 30th annual Winter Train and Toy Show and Sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Erie County Fairgrounds in Hamburg. Admission is $8, kids under 12 free.
. . .
BOTH SIDES NOW – The Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center and Buffalo’s Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor team up for a virtual Black History Crossover Tour of both cities from 4 to 6:15 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $20. For more info and to register, call 716-300-8477 or visit niagarafallsundergroundrailroad.org.
. . .
HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Susan O’Connor Baird, Barbara Multerer, James Starks, Kimberley LaVare, Gloria Parucki, Mark Rudyk, JoAnne E. Williams, Sylvia Merriweather, David Woods, Robert Fahning, Mike Kazmierczak, Benny Fazio, Michael Domagala, Michael Dombek, Mike “Hoss” Kuhrt, Nicole E. Kazmierczak, Peter A. Davidow, Billy Kinmartin and Rich Pino.
AND SATURDAY – Lewis Hoffman, Robert W. Keating, Tammy Rosier, Ayris Gonzalez, Victoria Burton, Alexander Topolski, Debbie Dodolak, Tony Ciccarelli, Deb Kennedy Rugosa, Peter Ziolo, Mary Maliszczak, Andrew Joseph Meyer, Greg Comrie, Lucia Ferratella. Derek Forney, Jane Turner, Tara Rogowski, Donna Gill and Arnold C. Ferro.
AND SUNDAY – Lynda Schneekloth, Isabelle Banas, JoAnn Falletta, Tiffany Huller, Carrie Ann Schaller, Jerry Campbell-Clark, Matt “Biacco” McGurn, Brianna Fischer, Christine Boczar, Jess Deperto, Joe Karb, Vicki Qi, Tina Toepfer, Joseph Vangalio, Loren Pavlovic, Carrie Horan and Nadine Angielczyk Pazder.
To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.