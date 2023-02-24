OLAF FUB SEZ: A snacking tip from comedian Mitch Hedberg, born on this date in 1968, “I like rice. Rice is great when you’re hungry and you want 2,000 of something.”

. . .

HAPPY RETURN – Independent Health is bringing back its Good for the Neighborhood events, which offer free fruit and vegetables, health screenings and family activities, beginning today from 10 a.m. to noon in Mount Olive Baptist Church, 701 E. Delavan Ave. Next one is 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. March 8 in Westminster Community Charter School, 24 Westminster Ave. For more info, visit goodfortheneighborhood.com.

. . .

BON APPETIT – St. Stephen Serbian Orthodox Church, Abbott and Weber roads, Lackawanna, begins its annual Friday fish fry for Lent from 4 to 7 p.m. today. Shrimp baskets also available. For more info, call 716-825-9364.

The Kenmore Lions Club holds its annual pancake breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday in St. Andrew’s Church Hall, Elmwood Avenue at Sheridan Drive, Town of Tonawanda. All-you-can-eat pancakes are $9, $4 for kids under 12, free for those under 4.

. . .

GONE SHOPPING – The Niagara County Central Rotary Club holds its 26th annual Cabin Fever Antique Show and Sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in a new location, American Legion Post 1451 at 6525 Ward Road, Sanborn. Admission is $4.

The Buffalo Scholastic Rowing Association holds its Winter Festival and Market with local artisans, businesses and food and beverage vendors from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday in its boathouse at 405 Ohio St. For more info, visit rowbuffalo.com.

. . .

TUNED UP – Serendipity Swing, a little big band featuring vocalist Kim Piazza, offers Broadway and Hollywood favorites at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Meeting House, 5658 Main St., Williamsville. Tickets are $15.

The Chopin Singing Society celebrates the 213th birthday of composer Frederick Chopin and the 550th birthday of Nicholas Copernicus with a free concert at 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the Montante Cultural Center at Canisius College, 2001 Main St. The Chopin Choir will sing music from the Copernican era and pianists Maria Chomicka and Melanie Bebak will play Chopin while images from the Hubble and Webb space telescopes are projected on a screen. A reception follows.

. . .

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Patrick Lakamp, Tim Tielman, Brittany Slomba, Warren Holton, Kim McNamera, Jim Roetzer, Judith Weinstock, Wendy Cichuniec, Kathleen Stark, Dr. Alex Croake, Frank W. Pytel, Maureen Polowy, Eric McCabe, Jill Muise, Bob Ziolkowski, Jacqueline Milligan, Kristen Cotter, Payton Cotter, Joe Kryniski, Theodore Bookey, Jim Powell and Daniela Cater.

AND SATURDAY – Susan O’Connor Baird, Barbara Multerer, James Starks, Kimberley LaVare, Gloria Parucki, Mark Rudyk, Robert Fahning, Peter Anthony Davidow, Mike “Hoss” Kuhrt, Billy Kinmartin, Nicole E. Kazmierczak and Sister Mary Anita Benecki.

AND SUNDAY – Lewis Hoffman, Robert W. Keating, Tammy Rosier, Jim Lovallo, Renee Rudniski, Deborah Kenney Rugosa, Greg Comrie, Lucia Ferratella, Derek Forney, Jane Turner, Peter Ziolo, Andrew Joseph Meyer, Ayris Winter Gonzalez, Donna Gill, Sandra Steck Walh and Mary Maliszczcak.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.