Reporters' Notebook: Feb. 24, 2021 – Taking time

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to Apple Inc. co-founder Steve Jobs, born on this date in 1955, “My favorite things in life don’t cost any money. It’s really clear that the most precious resource we all have is time.”

. . .

TALKING POINTS – Giving the keynote address for Niagara University’s annual celebration of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy at 6 p.m. tonight will be Washington, D.C.-based political commentator Angela Rye. The program in the Castellani Art Museum on the Niagara campus will be streamed without charge on Zoom. To register, visit niagara.edu/angelarye.

. . .

LOST AND FOUND – Douglas DeCroix, executive editor of Western New York Heritage magazine, will tell the story Thursday evening of a World War II Bell P-39 Airacobra, now in the Niagara Aerospace Museum, which was recovered intact from an arctic lake in Russia 60 years after it crashed.