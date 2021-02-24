Reporters' Notebook: Feb. 24, 2021 – Taking time

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to Apple Inc. co-founder Steve Jobs, born on this date in 1955, “My favorite things in life don’t cost any money. It’s really clear that the most precious resource we all have is time.”
. . .
TALKING POINTS – Giving the keynote address for Niagara University’s annual celebration of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy at 6 p.m. tonight will be Washington, D.C.-based political commentator Angela Rye. The program in the Castellani Art Museum on the Niagara campus will be streamed without charge on Zoom. To register, visit niagara.edu/angelarye.
. . .
LOST AND FOUND – Douglas DeCroix, executive editor of Western New York Heritage magazine, will tell the story Thursday evening of a World War II Bell P-39 Airacobra, now in the Niagara Aerospace Museum, which was recovered intact from an arctic lake in Russia 60 years after it crashed.
His presentation, “From Russia – With Log,” begins at 7 p.m. in the Red Brick School, 145 N. Fourth St., Lewiston. Sponsored by the Historical Association of Lewiston, it’s free and open to the public. Attendance is limited to 50. Face masks and social distancing required.
. . .
FRIDAY CATCH – A Lenten fish fry continues every Friday through Good Friday, April 2, at St. Stephen Serbian Orthodox Church, Abbott and Weber roads, Lackawanna. Fish dinners and shrimp dinners are served from 4 to 6 p.m., drive-through only.
Also on sale at the fish fry are the parish’s nut rolls and torta rolls. They also are available from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sundays.
. . .
NEW DATE – The Winter Fun Night Hike at the Genesee County Park and Forest, 11095 Bethany Center Road, East Bethany, originally set for Saturday, has been rescheduled to Friday from 7 to 9 p.m. The hike will start at Pavilion A. Snowshoes are allowed. Pre-registration is required. Call 585-344-1122.
. . .
HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Patrick Lakamp, Tim Tielman, Brittany Slomba, Erin McCabe, Kathleen Stock, Patrick Roche, Jill Muise, Jim Roetzer, Wendy Cichuniec, Maureen Polowy, Warren Holton, Mark Earsing, Jacqueline Milligan, John J. Wood, Judith Weinstock, Mary Ann Schiermeyer, Victor Ojeda, Joe Kryniski, Tee Anderson, Jill Cahill Douglass, Kristen Cotter and Payton Cotter.
AND THURSDAY – Susan O’Connor Baird, Barbara Multerer, James Starks, Kimberley LaVare, Gloria Parucki, Mark Rudyk, John “J. J.” Vaccaro, Michael Kuhrt, Cheryl Lally, Mike “Puzzler” Kazmierczak, Justin Coyne, Mike Dombek, Mike Domagala, Peter A. Davidow, Nicole E. Kazmierczak, Billy Kinmartin, Sylvia Merriweather, JoAnne E. Williams, David Woods and Carol L. “Trixie” Szymkowiak.
To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.