Reporters' Notebook: Feb. 23, 2022 – What you need

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to civil rights activist and sociologist W. E. B. DuBois, born on this date in 1868, “Education must not simply teach work – it must teach Life.”
OOPS! – Correct email address is msickau@buffalo.edu for info about the Buffalo Federation of Women’s Clubs luncheon Thursday. Speaker is mystery writer Lissa Redmond, retired Buffalo homicide detective.
GRAB A BITE – Faith United Church of Christ, 1300 Maple Road at Hopkins Road, Amherst, has revived its Friday Free Lunch Program. Lunches are available starting at 11:30 a.m. through April 1. Drive-through only.
DOUBLE FEATURE – Genesee County Historian Michael Eula is guest at the free Java with Joe E. program at 9 a.m. Thursday in the Holland Land Office Museum, 131 W. Main St., Batavia. His topic: “Too Often Forgotten: Female Slaves and Poor Women in Genesee County." Then historical reenactor Donald Druitt visits the museum at 7 p.m. Friday with his one-man play, “Frederick Douglass: The Slave, A Freed Man and Abolitionist.” Admission is $3. Both programs available on Zoom via hollandlandoffice.com or the museum Facebook page.
WHAT'S BUZZING – The Cornell Cooperative Extension of Erie County Master Gardener Program continues its Community in Bloom classes on Friday with “Pollinators More Than Just Bees” at 9 a.m. and “Plants for Pollinators” at 10:30. Each class is $20. Pre-register at erie.cce.cornell.edu/events or call 716-652-5400, ext. 176.
ANOTHER WORLD – The supernatural and divine meet when the Buffalo Chamber Players perform at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Asbury Hall, 341 Delaware Ave., in a program with works by Franz Schubert, Arvo Part and Astor Piazzolla. Tickets are $25. Streaming available. Visit buffalochamberplayers.org.
WORDS FOR TODAY – Rev. Thomas Slon, rector of the Jesuit Community of Buffalo, is speaker at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Church on Fire: Stay With Us! series in Blessed Sacrament Church, 1029 Delaware Ave. His topic: “St. Ignatius of Loyola – Then and Today.” Reservations requested. Call Michael Pitek at 716-480-8313.
